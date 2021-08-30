Monday, August 30, 2021
Agra: Girl forced into Nikah after abduction and conversion, allege her parents, police forms teams to bring her back

According to the girl's parents, she went missing on 5th August and has since been untraceable.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image, credit: WUNRN
A girl was allegedly abducted, forced to convert to Islam and married off to one youth named Imran Khan, in Agra, her parents have alleged. Columnist Vikas Sarwaswat took to Twitter today to share the screenshot of a report on the crime published by a Hindi daily on Twitter.

Soon after the columnist shared the news, Agra police responded. It said that a case has been registered in the matter and Shamshabad police have formed teams and begun searching for the victim.

According to reports, soon after the girl went missing on August 5, her relatives approached the Shamshabad police to file a missing complaint. Alleging police apathy, the father of the girl, however, claimed that the police registered the complaint only on August 9.

Despite the complaint being registered, the Shamshabad police put in no effort to locate the girl, until the distressed father of the victim, approached the IG and SSP office on Sunday, August 29. Soon after the intervention of the higher authorities, the Shamshabad police plunged into action and formed teams and began probing the case.

The father of the missing girl claimed that he has learnt from sources, that man named Imran Khan kidnapped his daughter. With the help of his relatives, Imran, thereafter, forced her to convert to Islam and married her. Imran Khan’s relatives have also reportedly, threatened to kill the victim’s father.

Searched termsgrooming jihad, love jihad, forced conversion
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
