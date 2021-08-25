Amidst the ongoing global conspiracy against Hinduism and Hindutva, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami delivered a powerful monologue on his show on Tuesday explaining the meaning and relevance of Hindutva in the current socio-political context.

Uncovering the plot of international left-wing anti-India sympathisers and “eminent” intellectuals of the country, who are attempting hard to discredit the Hindutva movement, Arnab Goswami exposed the hypocrisy of these “liberal-seculars” by explaining to them what Hindutva really meant.

Slamming liberals for their flawed understanding of the concept of the Hindutva, Arnab Goswami put out a list of humanitarian and social service accomplishments done by Hindutva groups to explain what really the term and objectives of the Hindutva movement intends to achieve.

In his show, Arnab Goswami said that 21 RSS swayamsevaks sacrificing their lives to protect the country from terrorists in Punjab and the RSS defending sacred Sikh shrines is the real Hindutva.

“When RSS and 11 other organisations carried out Covid-19 relief work at Maharashtra, and When RSS wants to create a model school in every part of the country, that is Hindutva,” explained Arnab Goswami.

Citing a few more relief works done by Hindu organisations such as RSS setting up of 118 Covid-19 centres across the country, 287 isolation centres and over 4,000 plasma donation centres during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ace journalist questioned the authority of liberals to defame the Hindutva movement in the country by defaming Hindu groups on a global scale.

“Some illiterate, low-quality, junior lecturers in some American university says it, you (liberals) accept it, why should I accept it,” Arnab Goswami posed a question to the liberals as he outlined the meaning of Hindutva by narrating events,” the Editor-in-Chief said.

On his Tuesday show, Arnab Goswami unfolded the global conspiracy against Hinduism and posed tough questions about whether there was a systematic agenda against Hindus worldwide, especially after the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In his show, he further analysed how the liberals are trying to bring equivalence between the Hindutva movement and the Taliban by organising global conferences to “Dismantle Hindutva”. In the show, it was discussed how there had been a relentless campaign against Hindutva by a “liberal secular” establishment, which is amplifying anti-Hindu hate.