Chinese state media mocks America after Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Chinese state media Xinhua News on Sunday mocked United States of America after Taliban took over Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul to Islamist group.

When you feel life is going nowhere, just think: with

4 U.S. presidents

20 years

2 trillion dollars

2,300 soldiers' lives…

the regime of Afghanistan changes from Taliban to… Taliban pic.twitter.com/ZHI2OaIgxk — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 22, 2021

In a three-minute video shared on social media, Xinhua News, in a mockery of US occupation of Taliban, said that if one feels that their life is not going anywhere, one can always think about Afghanistan and America as after 20 years and four Presidents who spent over two trillion dollars and lost lives of 2,300 soldiers, the regime in Afghanistan has gone from Taliban back to Taliban.

A smiling, chirpy sounding Chinese journalist points out how US President Joe Biden famously said ‘America is back’ after having own elections last year and how it has now come true with US pulling out of Afghanistan after twenty years. She juxtaposes Taliban taking over Presidential palace with guns and rocket launchers long with scenes from the Capitol Hill riots earlier this year.

Chinese state media then compares Capitol Hill rioters to Taliban and claims how the former were ‘angry civilians’ while the Taliban were demonised and US spent twenty years ‘eliminating them’. She then gleefully says how all this attack against Taliban was done at the cost of USD 2 trillion and lives of 2,400 troops. The video then shows the US Air Force flight taking off with Afghans clinging on to the windows and doors in a bid to escape.

Chinese state media then claims that in the 20 years America spent in Afghanistan on its ‘war on terror’, the terror groups in Afghanistan grew from single digit to about twenty and over a lakh civilians were either killed or wounded. She then puts up a video of US President Joe Biden answering to a question on reason behind the Afghan war, where he takes a long pause as he thinks of the two reasons for the war. “We know when a person is rapidly blinking that person is thinking really fast,” the Chinese host mocks Biden.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Earlier this month, Afghanistan capital Kabul fell to Islamist group Taliban after the President Ashraf Ghani and other top government officials fled the country. The country then spiralled into chaos as people tried to escape the Taliban rule since the Islamist group in the past has not shown any regard to human rights. Horrifying visuals of people falling off the sky as they hung on to the planes trying to escape Afghanistan went viral on social media. Along with that, videos with Taliban with rocket launchers on their back having a good time in amusement parks also went viral.

Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh has since declared himself caretaker President and is creating a resistance force against Taliban.