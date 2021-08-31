Shana Chappell, mother of US Marine Kareem Nikoui, who was killed in suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul, had her Instagram account removed and Facebook account ‘incorrectly deleted’ after she put up a message criticising US President Joe Biden and his apparent indifference and apathy towards her son. In her post she had expressed her belief that it was US President Joe Biden who was responsible for her son’s death.

Shana Chappell’s Facebook post

In her scathing post, she had written, “President Joe Biden Joe Biden This msg is for you! I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you,” she wrote. “After i lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again! Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!’ You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel!”

She said that Biden then rolled his eyes at her as if he was annoyed at her and that the only reason she was talking to him was out of respect for her son. That despite his response, she repeated that it was he who took her son away. She said that when she started to tell him that the blood of her son was on his hands, he turned away and walked away as if he was saying “okay, whatever”.

Calling him a weak human and a traitor, Chappell, said he turned his back on her son and all the heroes. “My son’s blood is on your hands,” she said. She further said that if ‘my President Trump’ were in his ‘rightful seat’, her son and other heroes would have still been alive. She also accused Biden of checking his watch for time five times when the mortal remains of the soldiers were being taken off the plane.

“America hates you,” she said at the end of her post.

On Monday, she put up a message on Facebook that her Instagram account has been disabled.

Shana Chappell’s post

As reported by NYPost, Facebook, too, had mistakenly removed her account ‘temporarily’. “We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it,” Facebook said in a statement as reported by NYPost.

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui was one of the 13 American soldiers who were killed in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport, Afghanistan earlier this week. On August 31, America concluded its evacuation operations in Afghanistan marking an end to a war that lasted almost 20 years and cost about USD 2 trillion and took lives of nearly 2,500 US troops and about 240,000 Afghans.