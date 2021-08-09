Despite consistent efforts of the Uttar Pradesh police, cases of grooming jihad have been increasing in Uttar Pradesh. In another such case, a married Hindu woman from Farrukabad has lodged an FIR against her husband and her in-laws, accusing them of cheating, harassment and assault.

In her complaint, she has alleged that a youth named Zahid Salim trapped her by hiding his actual faith and posing as Ravi when she was working in a hospital. He then forced her to convert her religion and marry him. After marriage, the husband along with his parents, first ripped her off her savings, then started harassing and assaulting her.

Based on her complaint, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a case of extortion and murderous assault against the accused and family members. Four persons, including main accused Jahid have been booked.

Though the Kotwali police denied the victim’s accusation of forced conversion, the members of various Hindu outfits, who gathered at the police station after getting information about this incident, demanded strict action against the perpetrator.

The police, in turn, raided Zahid Salim’s house, only to find him absconding. They then took his brother into custody. During interrogation, the accused’s brother revealed the latter’s whereabouts. Based on the information, the police arrested Zahid Salim aka Ravi.

Narrating her ordeal to Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s District chief Dinesh Singh Tomar and Subodh Mishra, the District President of Hindu Jagran Manch, the victim said that she was married with two children when he met Zahid Salim alias Ravi. She said she got married to her first husband in the year 2004 and had two daughters with him. Since her husband was mentally unsound and they had financial problems, she started working in a hospital, where she met the accused in the year 2015.

Forced to recite Kalma and learn Islamic texts, says the Farrukabad victim

The victim has stated that she was unaware of Jahid’s real identity when he trapped her. The victim fell into his trap and agreed to marry him. Zahid took the said woman to a Mazar in Kayamganj, where he got her converted to Islam. He asked her to sign a few papers and claimed that they were married, said the victim, adding that after marriage, she was also forced to learn the Kalma (Islamic oath of allegiance) and Darul Shareef.

The victim further told the members of the Hindu outfits that the accused, after marriage, started extracting money from her. He gradually took away the Rs 1 lakh, which she received upon the death of her father. On June 24, 2021, the accused also broke a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 50 thousand, which the victim had made in the name of her daughter and took away the money.

The victim added that her in-laws also assaulted her. They now want her to divorce the accused.

The woman further alleged that this was Zahid Salim’s modus operandi. He first lured and entrapped vulnerable Hindu girls in his love. Then persuade them to convert to Islam. She said, that prior to her, many Hindu women have fallen into his trap.

According to reports, Kotwali Farrukabad’s superintendent of police (SP) has himself taken cognisance of the case and ordered the Nagar Kotwali police to investigate the matter. The victim also has a child fathered by Jahid.