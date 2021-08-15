Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai has announced that a committee has been formed for a smooth transition of power to the Taliban as the current administration fled the country. Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, former mujahideen leader and chief of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and former president Hamid Karzai are members of this committee.

Karzai tweeted to inform that after president Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials of the Afghan government fled the country, there is the possibility of chaos and suffering among the citizens. Therefore, in order to prevent such chaos and to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, the Coordinating Council has been formed.

در پی خروج آقای اشرف غنی و مقامات مسئول از کشور، به منظور جلوگیری از هرج و مرج و کاهش درد و رنج مردم و جهت اداره هرچه بهتر امور مربوط صلح و انتقال مسالمت آمیز شورای هماهنگی متشکل از محترمین هر یک داکتر عبدالله عبدالله رئیس شواری عالی مصالحه ملی، رهبر جهادی گلبدین حکمتیار… — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) August 15, 2021

The Council further asked the Afghan govt security forces and the security forces of the Taliban to prevent any chaos and to maintain law and order while exercising restraint. He also provided some phone numbers people can call in case of facing any difficulties.

Earlier, Hamid Karzai had issued a video message asking the govt forces and Taliban to protect the people. Appearing in the video with his three daughters, he said that he is in Kabul with his girls and asked the people to stay in their homes & remain calm.

ویدیو – پیام حامد کرزی رییس جمهور پیشین کشور به مردم pic.twitter.com/HBuIzODnPh — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 15, 2021

Karzai had added that he and other political leaders will continue their efforts to solve the issues peacefully.

Abdullah Abdullah also asked the people to keep calm, and asked the Afghan forces to cooperate in ensuring security. He had also asked the Taliban to allow some time for talks before entering Kabul. Abdullah referred Ashraf Ghani as ‘former president’, saying that he has fled the country.

Proving the US analysis wrong that Taliban will take at least 90 days to capture Kabul, the group reached the city today itself, after capturing most of the provincial capitals in most bloodless operations. The Afghan forces surrendered to them without fight, and either fled or joined them. After the group surrounded Kabul today, President Ghani, vice President Amrullah Saleh and other senior ministers and officials fled the country this evening. Following their departure, the Taliban ordered its fighters to enter the city to ‘prevent looting’, as the police and security forces in the city also have fled.