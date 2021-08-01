Sunday, August 1, 2021
Himachal Pradesh: FIR registered against Khalistani terrorist and SFJ founder Gurpakhwant Pannu for threatening CM Jai Ram Thakur

Earlier this week, we reported how now slogans supporting the terror outfit and its ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were found scribbled on the road milestones in the Sri Naina Devi-Kolanwala Toba road in Himachal Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani terrorist and SFJ chief Gurpakhwant Singh Pannun (L) booked for threat calls to Jai Ram Thakur
The Himachal Pradesh Police has filed a case against Khalistani terrorist Gurpakhwant Singh Pannun, the founder of pro-Khalistani terror outfit – Sikhs for Justice, for issuing a threat to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

According to the reports, the Himachal Pradesh police have booked Gurpakhwant Singh Pannun after a recorded audio clip had surfaced in which he was heard making a threat to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The FIR has been registered at Cyber Crime police station in Shimla under IPC Sections 124 (sedition), 153-A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 506 (intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, besides Section 66 of IT Act 2000.

“This case has been registered against one Gurpakhwant Singh Pannu based on a recorded audio clip received by many journalists and citizens of Himachal Pradesh on their phones,” Himachal police said in a press statement.

The Himachal Pradesh Police said that the initial investigation has revealed that the audio clips retrieved from the phones of journalists were sent through international numbers or VOIP.

In its statement, the Himachal Pradesh police said, “Voice spectrography of the alleged audio clip will be conducted in due course of time to fix criminality of accused”. They added that the investigation has national and international ramifications, therefore, Himachal Pradesh Police is seeking cooperation from various central agencies to crack down the case and bring the accused to justice.

Khalistanis threaten Himachal Pradesh CM

On Friday, as many as 20 journalists from Himachal Pradesh journalist had received threatening pre-recorded calls from pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The caller identifying himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, had warned that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should not be allowed to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day. The recorded message to several journalists talked about a separatist movement in Himachal Pradesh.

“Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab, and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over areas of Himachal Pradesh which were part of Punjab,” said the recording. 

The Khalistani terrorist had also provoked farmers and pro-Khalistan Sikhs to come on tractors and disallow Jai Ram Thakur from hoisting the tricolour. Some locals in Himachal Pradesh had also claimed to have received similar phone calls.

The Himachal Pradesh police had taken the matter into cognisance and had assured that they are fully capable of securing the state and preventing anti-national elements from thwarting peace and security in the state. Following the threat, the Himachal Pradesh police had also beefed up security for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. 

Khalistani posters in Himachal Pradesh

Earlier this week, we reported how now slogans supporting the terror outfit and its ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were found scribbled on the road milestones in the Sri Naina Devi-Kolanwala Toba road in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, posters bearing pro-Khalistani slogans were also seen on the roads leading to the town.

One of the messages on the road milestones in Himachal Pradesh said it was the start of the Khalistani territory. Another message said, “You are to Khalistan”. Similarly, other messages included slogans hailing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistan.

Slogans of “Khalistan Zindabad”, “Join Khalistan”, “Referendum 2021”, and “Join SFJ” were written in the Punjabi language. In some places, it was written with paint, while in other places, it was scribbled with a marker pen.

The defacing of milestones and the recorded threats come at a time when thousands of devotees are travelling from Kolan Wala Toba to celebrate Shravan Ashtami in Shri Naina Devi and when the state readies to celebrate Independence Day. 

