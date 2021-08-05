Team India’s men in blue won the bronze today at Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi had congratulated the team on Twitter and had later spoken to the players to praise them for the glory achieved after a 41-year-draught.

August 5 is also a significant day because on this day 2 years ago, the Modi government had abrogated Article 370 and had bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, fulfilling the long-standing demand of Ladakh residents and putting an end to secessionist politics that was in play in Kashmir.

PM Modi, in his address on the occasion, had mentioned the phenomenal achievement of the hockey team. He also drew a parallel at the current political scenario where the opposition has been stalling the functioning of the parliament over trivial issues like the Pegasus claims.

"On one hand our athletes are achieving newer heights at Olympics, hitting the goals of victory, on the other, some people are busy in achieving 'self-goals' for political gains": PM Modi



“At one hand, when the country is celebrating goals in Hockey, here in the country, few people are busy scoring self-goals. They are doing everything to stop the progress of this country. They are trying to stop Parliament, but people will not tolerate this,” PM Modi said.

India will keep moving forward, negative people cannot stop the country’s growth PM Modi

He said that India is moving “forward despite all roadblocks” and that the “negative people” cannot stop the country’s growth”.

“It has been proved that one’s progress is decided by hard work, not family. Indian youth is moving forward, it’s progressing,” Modi added, taking a dig at the Congress.

“The country is moving forward despite roadblocks. They must see the country’s growth trajectory – vaccination to touch 50 crore-figure and see our GST collection in the month of July. This is showing how the economy is moving in a positive direction. In Agri-exports and FDI, we have made phenomenal growth. INS Vikrant trial is another aspect of Made in India concept. The first motorable road is operational in Ladakh,” PM Modi said, adding that few negative elements cannot hinder the country’s growth.

The statement by the Prime Minister came a day after six Trinamool Congress MPs were suspended for creating ruckus in the Upper House.

TMC MPs suspended for creating ruckus in Parliament

OpIndia had reported on August 4 on how six Trinamool Congress MPs, namely Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh, and Mausam Noor, had been asked to withdraw for the day after they created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

They had entered the well of the House and displayed placards, disobeyed Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, and exhibited gross disorderly conduct in the House.

The Pegasus row

Moreover, the opposition has also been casting aspersions on the central government over the Pegasus controversy without any evidence to back their claims. The controversy emerged after foreign media in collaboration with the leftist propagandist website The Wire made a series of allegations against the Indian Government without any shred of evidence.

In fact, Home Minister Amit Shah had also slammed the opposition over the Pegasus Snoopgate in a blog posted on his website.

PM Modi congratulates India’s men hockey team after their ‘historic’ win at Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, PM Modi has taken to Twitter to laud India’s me hockey team for making the country proud at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian,” PM Modi wrote.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Indian Men’s Hockey Team won the historic bronze medal in the Hockey event of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after defeating Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal play-off.

The Indian men’s hockey team secured their first Olympics medal in 41 years. The Indian Hockey team had won the last Olympic medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.