One-third of India’s total population vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID vaccine, UP on top of the ladder

India has vaccinated one-third of its population with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. As per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has administered 58,83,55,950 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 45,66,37,831 people have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while 13,17,18,119 people have completed the two-dose course.

According to UADAI’s estimate, India has a population of 137,05,08,600 as of December 2020. Out of the said population, approx 50,50,52,109 are under the age of 18. So far, India has not permitted vaccination of children under 18 for vaccination against Covid-19. The data suggests that over 34% (more than 1/3) of the total population of the country that includes both eligible and non-eligible (minors) individuals, have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Frontrunner states in vaccination drive

The top ten states that are the frontrunners in the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 include six BJP/NDA ruled states that are Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Bihar.

According to data available on the CoWIN dashboard, the state of Uttar Pradesh has administered a total of 6,42,44,819 doses has been administered in the state. 5,40,39,825 people have received at least one dose, while 1,02,04,994 people have completed the vaccination course of two doses.

Vaccination doses administered in Uttar Pradesh till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Maharashtra has administered 5,39,29,427 doses so far. 3,96,49,625 people have received at least one dose. 1,42,79,802 people have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination doses administered in Maharashtra till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

The state of Gujarat has administered 4,32,32,726 doses as of August 24. 3,26,30,501 have received at least one dose, while 1,06,02,225 individuals have received both doses.

Vaccination doses administered in Gujarat till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Talking about West Bengal, the state has administered 3,67,15,982 doses of the vaccine so far. 2,65,86,453 people have received at least one dose, while 1,01,29,529 people have received both doses.

Vaccination doses administered in West Bengal till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Madhya Pradesh has administered 4,01,94,519 doses of the vaccine so far. 3,35,92,821 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 66,01,698 have completed the two-dose course.

Vaccination doses administered in Madhya Pradesh till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

The state of Rajasthan has administered 3,99,98,257 doses of the vaccine. 3,03,11,131 have received at least one dose, while 96,87,126 people have completed the course of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination doses administered in Rajasthan till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Karnataka has administered 3,75,48,877 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 2,87,08,236 people have received at least one dose, while 88,40,641 people have received both doses.

Vaccination doses administered in Karnataka till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Bihar has administered 3,28,29,911 doses of the vaccine. 2,74,36,530 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 53,93,381 have received both doses.

Vaccination doses administered in Bihar till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Tamil Nadu has administered 2,90,72,405 doses so far. 2,35,09,570 people in the state have received at least one dose. 55,62,835 people have completed the course.

Vaccination doses administered in Tamil Nadu till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Andhra Pradesh has administered a total of 2,66,24,972 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 1,95,40,786 have received at least one dose, while 70,84,186 have received both doses.

Vaccination doses administered in Andhra Pradesh till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Just a few lakh doses behind Andhra Pradesh is the state of In Kerala that is still recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. In the state, 2,62,88,088 doses have been administered so far. 1,93,33,756 have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 69,54,332 people have received both doses of vaccine.

Vaccination doses administered in Kerala till August 23, 2021. Source: Cowin Dashboard

Covid-19 in India

On August 23, India reported 11,385 new cases of Covid-19. So far, India has reported 3,24,60,354 cases of Covid-19. There are 3,21,877 active cases in the country. 3,16,90,678 have recovered from the disease. 4,35,051 have lost their lives to the complications related to Covid-19.