Kabul: Deceased US Marine's mothers slams 'piece of crap' Joe Biden

On Saturday (August 27) morning, the mother of a deceased US marine Ryle McCollum slammed President Joe Biden for the death of her son and his disastrous policies in Afghanistan. Born in 2001, 20-year-old McCollum was killed in the suicide bombing attack outside the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul.

Kathy McCollum, the mother of Ryle, had called up the ‘Wilkow Majority’ show on SiriusXM Patriot radio to display her angst against the Biden administration. She had learnt about her son’s untimely death on Friday (August 26). While lambasting Joe Biden, she remarked, “Twenty years and 6-months-old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die.”

Kathy informed that the news of her son’s death was delivered to her by two other marines at 4 am in morning. “I woke up at four o’clock this morning, two Marines at my door telling me my son was dead. So, to listen to that piece of crap talk about diplomatic crap with frickin Taliban terrorists who just freaking blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about oh my god, I’m so sorry for families. So, my son is gone,” she lamented.

Mother of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, who died in the Kabul bombing: “all you Democrats… who voted for [Biden], you just killed my son… never would have happened under Trump.” pic.twitter.com/74eZ24jwaE — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 28, 2021

While speaking to the conservative host Jason Rantz, the mother of Ryle McCollum also hit out at the Democrats who fraudulently or legitimately voted for Joe Biden during the 2020 US Presidential elections. “So, my son is gone…And I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election or who voted for him legitimately: You just killed my son. With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House who still thinks he’s a senator. So, I’m gonna try to calm down, sorry.”

Kathy emphasised that her son would have been alive had Donald Trump been the President of the United States. “My son was a genius child. He could have done anything he wanted to do in the military, and he chose to be a marine sniper, and that was his choice. Instead of just being fast-tracked, he chose this course, but I never thought in a million years he would die for nothing…He (Joe Biden) needs to be removed from office. It never would have happened under Trump,” she concluded.

According to Cheyenne McCollum, her brother Ryle wanted to become a history teacher and a wrestling coach on completion of his service with the US Marine Corps. A Lance Corporal by designation, Ryle McCollum hailed from Bondurant in Wyoming. He was married on February 14, 2021, and was expecting a child in September this year. He is now survived by his mother Kathy and sisters Cheyenne and Roice.

Suicide bombing by ISKP at Kabul airport kills stranded Afghans

On Thursday (August 26), bomb blasts inside Hamid Karzai international airport in Afghan’s capital Kabul killed more than 100 people, including 13 US troops, disrupting the ongoing Afghan evacuation of tens of thousands of stranded civilians. Soon after the attacks on their forces, the United States officials attributed attacks that killed more than 100 people at the Kabul airport to Islamic State’s regional affiliate Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The ISKP had also taken responsibility for the bombing of the Kabul airport and has released images of the terrorist who blew himself up inside the Kabul airport. Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri of the ISKP was allegedly identified as the suicide bomber.

Earlier today, the US again warned its citizens of a very likely terror attack at Kabul Airport and asked them to stay away. “The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.