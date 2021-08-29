A purported video of Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati went viral on Saturday, stoking a heated debate on social media platforms.

In an undated video, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was allegedly heard using derogatory language against women in politics, especially against those who are in BJP. Several netizens strongly condemned the harsh words used by Yati and demanded strict action.

Besides Hindu social media users, several radical left elements, Islamists descended on Twitter to utilise this opportunity to spread Hindumisia. The radical left and the members of the “liberal-secular” lobby did not miss their chance to drag the entire Hindu community after videos of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati went viral.

Kavita Krishnan, a politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), took to Twitter to further target BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his alleged support to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in the past. The hyper-activist, who doubles up as a freelance protestor in her free time, claimed that Kapil Mishra had supported Yati by raising Rs 25 lakhs in the past.

She claimed that the people, who think about the “Sulli Deal” to Muslim women, will have similar thinking about Hindu women. She targeted Kapil Mishra for his alleged support for Yati, claiming that he was funding him. The rants by Kavita Krishnan against Kapil Mishra came despite his unequivocal condemnation of Yati Narsinghanand for his derogatory words against women politicians. Kapil Mishra had called Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s words against women politicians as “Jihadi thinking”.

Responding to Kavita Krishnan, Kapil Mishra defended his past support for Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, saying that they had collected money for his safety after Islamists in the country had demanded his beheading.

Slamming Kavita Krishnan, Mishra said that they have the courage to openly call out the wrong things and also have the power to crush those who dream of beheading Hindus by calling for ‘Sar tan se juda’. He also warned her not to have any misunderstanding that India will be run by fatwas.

हाँ हमने इनकी सुरक्षा के लिए पैसे इकठ्ठे किये जब देश भर में “सर तन से जुदा” के जुलूस निकल रहे थे



हम गलत को गलत कहने की हिम्मत भी रखते हैं और सर तन से जुदा का ख्वाब देखने वालों को कुचलने का माद्दा भी रखते हैं



किसी गलतफहमी में मत रहना कि हिन्दुस्तान फतवों से चल जाएगा https://t.co/p5gQXRohSF — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 29, 2021

Well, Kavita Krishnan continued to attack the BJP, saying party leaders loved Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his anti-Muslim venom and violence. Kavita Krishnan also attacked Kapil Mishra for calling Yati a “Jihadi” and asked what would he call to those who allegedly auctions Muslim women online.

BJP leaders love Narsinhanand for anti Muslim venom & violence. He’s caught on camera abusing women in politics, & the same @KapilMishra_IND & co says his mind is “jihadi” (I.e that of a Muslim terrorist).

Hey Mishra, what do you call those who auctioned Muslim women online? https://t.co/o1Iv2dPFVK — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 29, 2021

In response, Kapil Mishra gave a befitting reply to the far-left ‘activist’ saying he refers to those who auctions women as “Talibani” and the ones as “Communist”, who exploits women in the name of revolution.

Those who auction women – I call them Talibani



And those who exploit women in the name of Revolution – I call them communist https://t.co/kqBytH24Z0 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 29, 2021

It seemed like Kavita Krishnan did not want to waste her free time. She yet again put out provocative tweets targeting Kapil Mishra, saying one should remember the tweets put out by the BJP leader targeting Anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar. She claimed that the language spoken by Mishra and PM Modi’s words on Sunanda Pushkar were all akin to those languages spoken by people who allegedly auctioned Muslim women on “Sulli Deals”.

Frustrated by hearing repeated rants by Kavita Krishnan, the BJP leader asked her to stop dreaming about him throughout the day and advised the far-left ‘activist’ to brush her teeth.

The attack against the BJP leaders for allegedly supporting Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati by Communists and left liberals in the name of supporting women rights is nothing but the irony in itself. In fact, it is actually a bit rich coming to Kavita Krishnan, whose party and ideology has been one of the most brutal persecutors of women in the last few decades, not just in India but across the world.

The hypocrisy of left on women rights

The left-liberals, who are now preaching about women rights, thanks to the Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati episode, are the first ones to go into hiding when their comrades or someone from their ‘fraternity’ is accused of sexually harassing and abusing women. The very liberals who scream the loudest about “feminism”, “gender equality”, etc., maintain a stoic silence when one of their own turns out to be sexual predators, as we witnessed during the MeToo saga.

When victims began to reveal the trauma they faced by the members of the left-wing comic group AIB, the left sympathisers gave a lukewarm response out of pressure from the general public. The left-liberals did not show any genuine intent or anger against the perpetrators simply because they shared the same ideology.

The ‘woke’ feminists like Kavita Krishnan were silent when the left-liberals Tarun Tejpal or even RK Pachauri were accused of abusing and preying on innocent women. In 2017, a journalist with leftist propaganda website was accused of cheating and abusing in a failed love affair, leading the girl to attempt suicide. In Facebook posts, the girl and her friends have accused Krishnakant, of mentally torturing a woman leading her to attempt suicide. They also raise questions on the publication, The Wire, which regularly raises questions pertaining to feminism and women empowerment, but are maintaining total silence on the accusations put up by the woman on one of their employees. Krishnakant continues to write articles for The Wire.

In 2018, another journalist at The Wire was manhandled by a mob, the Editors asked her to ‘let it go’ because some of the accused were so-called Dalit activists.

The left-liberal “feminists” who preach morality to every other individual have also been at the forefront of whitewashing the crimes committed by their ideologues against innocent women. It is worth remembering that a damning list containing names of far-left academics was put up on Facebook by a student, accusing them of engaging in sexual harassment. However, the “feminists”, including Kavita Krishnan, had taken it upon themselves to absolve the left-liberals academicians mentioned in the list. A group of self-proclaimed feminists, including Ayesha Kidwai, Nivedita Menon, Vrinda Grover, Kavita Krishnan, had all jumped to discredit the allegations made by the student against their comrades.

In fact, these ‘feminist’ activists were the first to call out the list and ask everyone not to hold anyone guilty unless proven. Of course, most accused were leftist professors. So-called champions of women’s rights and safety chose to save one of their own instead of standing by women because ideology above cause.

In 2018, a JNU student had alleged that the ‘Hero of Kathua protest’ had brutally raped her but she remained quiet lest her speaking out against abuse ‘jeopardise’ the Kathua rape case.