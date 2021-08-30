Video of celebration of Krishna Janmashtami from Lal Chowk area of Jammu & Kashmir has gone viral on Twitter. The video was shared by Prafulla Ketkar, Editor of Organiser Weekly.

Jhanki Yatra organised at Lal Chowk, Srinagar on the occasion of #KrishnaJanmashtami2021 The devotees also sang Krishna Bhajans. This is the first time in 32 years Janmashtami processions were taken out in #NayaKashmir . Tight slap on the face of naysayers pic.twitter.com/GMgieGb3CM — prafulla ketkar 🇮🇳 (@prafullaketkar) August 30, 2021

In the video, one can see people celebrating and singing hymns for Lord Krishna, who was born on this day as per Hindu calendar.

Here are some more visuals of the spectacular ‘Shobha Yatra’.

It is for the first time in 32 years, since the Kashmiri Hindus genocide perpetrated by Islamists with help of Pakistan, that the Hindu festival procession is being carried out like this at Lal Chowk. Earlier this month, the Lal Chowk was also lit up for the Independence Day celebrations. This, too, happened for first time in years. In August 2019, the Indian government abrogated Article 370, which gave the special state status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Janamashtami celebration in Lal Chowk Srinagar

CREDITS – @Rakesh5_ pic.twitter.com/PBTzZyFZAS — Jammu News (@_JammuNews_) August 30, 2021

As per reports, the procession was organised by the devotees of the ISKCON Temple at Tanki Pora Habba Kadal.

Devotees can be seen dancing and rejoicing on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.