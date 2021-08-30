Monday, August 30, 2021
‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murare’ chants fill Lal Chowk in Kashmir as Hindus take out procession on Krishna Janmashtami: Watch

As per reports, the procession at Lal Chowk, Kashmir for Krishna Janmashtami was organised by the devotees of the ISKCON Temple at Tanki Pora Habba Kadal.

OpIndia Staff
Janmashtami celebrations at Lal Chowk, Kashmir
Video of celebration of Krishna Janmashtami from Lal Chowk area of Jammu & Kashmir has gone viral on Twitter. The video was shared by Prafulla Ketkar, Editor of Organiser Weekly.

In the video, one can see people celebrating and singing hymns for Lord Krishna, who was born on this day as per Hindu calendar.

Here are some more visuals of the spectacular ‘Shobha Yatra’.

It is for the first time in 32 years, since the Kashmiri Hindus genocide perpetrated by Islamists with help of Pakistan, that the Hindu festival procession is being carried out like this at Lal Chowk. Earlier this month, the Lal Chowk was also lit up for the Independence Day celebrations. This, too, happened for first time in years. In August 2019, the Indian government abrogated Article 370, which gave the special state status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.

As per reports, the procession was organised by the devotees of the ISKCON Temple at Tanki Pora Habba Kadal.

Devotees can be seen dancing and rejoicing on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

