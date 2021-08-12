In a recently ‘unearthed’ video from 2019, US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is seen claiming that the Russian drug dealers stole his laptop while he was drugged out in a Vegas hotel room in 2018.

As per a DailyMail report, the recently surfaced video shows Hunter Biden in conversation with a naked prostitute just after filming their sexual encounter, where he says the stolen laptop has more videos of him doing “this”(referring to the sex video he had just made with the prostitute).

This is the third laptop that Hunter has reportedly lost- the first abandoned at a Delaware computer store and the second seized by federal agents.

Each of these laptops is said to hold sensitive information on President Joe Biden along with embarrassing pictures, videos and communications of his son.

Hunter while filming his sex expeditions was caught confessing to a woman (prostitute) that he fears the Russian drug dealers have stolen his laptop. The video is from January 2019 when Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted a Vegas bender in which he spent “18 days going around from penthouse suite to penthouse suite,” sometimes spending $10,000 a night.

Hunter who said his father was running for the presidential election claimed that he was possibly targeted as a vulnerable conduit to Joe Biden as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

Narrating how he passed out due to excess drug consumption, Hunter says, “They had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And they didn’t know whether I was dead or not, at first.”

“I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**,” he added.

He said that the laptop stolen had compromising sex videos and that he was afraid the dealers would use it to blackmail him. He further tells that his father was running for president and if the alleged Russian “thieves” blackmailed him about the videos now, they probably know he makes “a gazillion dollars.”

Hunter was reportedly dismayed that if the video was sold by the alleged thieves to porn or news companies he would lose out on the opportunity to encash in on the explicit videos himself. As per DailyMail, throughout the video, Hunter and the prostitute seem to be taking drugs from a bedside table.

Hunter Biden obsessed with prostitution and pornography

Several pictures were recovered by the forensic agency from the second laptop of Hunter Biden that was seized by federal agents. In one photo, he was seen pulling a woman by her hair while she bent on her knees in a sexually suggestive position. Joe Biden’s son also had a profile (username RHEast) on the pornography website, Pornhub. His account had 66 award badges, and a badge for having over 50 subscribers, watching 500 videos and watching porn in HD.

The hard drive of the laptop also contained explicit videos of him starring in porn films. He primarily used his laptop webcam to shoot videos and also took footage using his iPad and cell phone. He would leave the webcam on after filming sex scenes and re-watched the footage on his computer.

Hunter Biden and his Burisma link

Before the US elections, reports of Hunter Biden’s cushy association with a Ukrainian gas company named Burisma had surfaced. The reports had shown that Hunter Biden had obtained huge financial profits from his association with the gas company while his father was the Vice President of the USA under Obama.

A US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs has released an 87-page report [PDF] on 23rd September. The report also noted that some lawmakers in USA were also concerned that Joe Biden’s Ukraine policy may be linked to Hunter’s association with Burisma.