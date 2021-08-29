On Sunday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, seeking action against a Christian Pastor named Prophet Bajinder Singh, who was seen using a minor boy for carrying out forceful religious conversion activity.

In a letter to Chandigarh DC, Dharmendra Bhandari, the Principal Secretary to the Chairperson of NCPCR, has said that the child rights body has come across a video posted on Twitter that showed the pastor Bajinder Singh using a minor boy for unusual superstition activity. The commission noted that the minor boy was seen crying in the video, and the body language of both the prophet and the child seemed unusual.

Thanks to @KanoongoPriyank, @NCPCR_ for taking the required action against Pastor Baljinder Singh for using a minor boy for missonary’s conversion activity. pic.twitter.com/ExeuCfaCHk — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 29, 2021

On examining the said complaint, the NCPCR noted that it has come to the commission’s notice that several such videos are available on social media in the name of Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministries, The Church of Glory Wisdom, Chandigarh.

The NCPCR noted that prima facie it appeared that such videos promoted superstition and used children for such purposes, thus violating the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Further, the commission also pointed out that nobody in the video was seen even using the mask and followed the social distancing norms, a violation of COVID protocol guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Therefore, the Commission has taken cognizance of the above under section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act, 2005 and directed the Deputy Commissioner to inquire into the matter and furnish an Action Taken Report within the next seven days.

Conversion viral video ignites meme fest on social media

A few days ago, a video of Prophet Bajinder Singh and the minor boy had gone viral on the internet. The video had sparked controversy and fuelled a meme fest on the internet. The video appears to be from a Christian missionary event in which the minor boy was seen weeping profusely.

Then, a man, identified as Bajinder Singh, asks him if his sister could speak earlier. The boy answers in the negative. Then he is asked whether she could speak now, and this time he answers in the affirmative. The song that was playing in the background is “Mera Yeshu Yeshu”.

Late ….But still vibing on “Mera yeshu yeshu …Mera yeshu yeshu “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Damn too hilarious 🤣👌 Behan bolne lagi 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CECearb9iv — SKY❣️ 🐧 (@Shakal_Pe_Matja) August 25, 2021

The mannerisms of the boy, though comical, had evoked mixed reactions on the social media platforms. Naturally, a torrent of memes involving the video flooded social media websites. A lot of mashups were available on the internet with the “Mera Yeshu Yeshu” video.

“Mera Yeshu Yeshu” here basically translates to “My Jesus Jesus”. The song, quite obviously, was meant as a tool for religious conversion to Christianity. The video itself is likely from a Christian evangelical event where such hilarious scenes are frequently observed in the name of “miracles”.

As it turns out, “Mera Yeshu Yeshu” is actually a song from 2014, first uploaded seemingly by one Jo Mathew on YouTube. The song has typical elements of Bollywood item song numbers with a distinctive Arabic feel to it.