Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNews Reports‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ gets Prophet Baljinder Singh in trouble, NCPCR directs Chandigarh Govt to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ gets Prophet Baljinder Singh in trouble, NCPCR directs Chandigarh Govt to take action for using child for conversion propaganda

In a letter to Chandigarh DC, Dharmendra Bhandari, the Principal Secretary to the Chairperson of NCPCR, has said that the child rights body has come across a video posted on Twitter that showed Prophet Bajinder Singh using a minor boy for unusual superstition activity.

OpIndia Staff
NCPCR takes cognizance of 'Mera Yeshu Yeshu' conversion video, directs action against pastor Bajinder Singh
229

On Sunday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, seeking action against a Christian Pastor named Prophet Bajinder Singh, who was seen using a minor boy for carrying out forceful religious conversion activity.

In a letter to Chandigarh DC, Dharmendra Bhandari, the Principal Secretary to the Chairperson of NCPCR, has said that the child rights body has come across a video posted on Twitter that showed the pastor Bajinder Singh using a minor boy for unusual superstition activity. The commission noted that the minor boy was seen crying in the video, and the body language of both the prophet and the child seemed unusual.

On examining the said complaint, the NCPCR noted that it has come to the commission’s notice that several such videos are available on social media in the name of Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministries, The Church of Glory Wisdom, Chandigarh.

The NCPCR noted that prima facie it appeared that such videos promoted superstition and used children for such purposes, thus violating the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Further, the commission also pointed out that nobody in the video was seen even using the mask and followed the social distancing norms, a violation of COVID protocol guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Therefore, the Commission has taken cognizance of the above under section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act, 2005 and directed the Deputy Commissioner to inquire into the matter and furnish an Action Taken Report within the next seven days.

Conversion viral video ignites meme fest on social media

A few days ago, a video of Prophet Bajinder Singh and the minor boy had gone viral on the internet. The video had sparked controversy and fuelled a meme fest on the internet. The video appears to be from a Christian missionary event in which the minor boy was seen weeping profusely.

Then, a man, identified as Bajinder Singh, asks him if his sister could speak earlier. The boy answers in the negative. Then he is asked whether she could speak now, and this time he answers in the affirmative. The song that was playing in the background is “Mera Yeshu Yeshu”.

The mannerisms of the boy, though comical, had evoked mixed reactions on the social media platforms. Naturally, a torrent of memes involving the video flooded social media websites. A lot of mashups were available on the internet with the “Mera Yeshu Yeshu” video.

“Mera Yeshu Yeshu” here basically translates to “My Jesus Jesus”. The song, quite obviously, was meant as a tool for religious conversion to Christianity. The video itself is likely from a Christian evangelical event where such hilarious scenes are frequently observed in the name of “miracles”.

As it turns out, “Mera Yeshu Yeshu” is actually a song from 2014, first uploaded seemingly by one Jo Mathew on YouTube. The song has typical elements of Bollywood item song numbers with a distinctive Arabic feel to it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
572,005FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com