Friday, August 27, 2021
A 7 year old song on YouTube is getting comments after meme goes viral: Here is what ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ is all about

The mannerisms of the boy are quite comical and the video, on the whole, is extremely funny. Thus, naturally, a torrent of memes involving the video flooded social media websites.

OpIndia Staff
Mera Yeshu yeshu, bol nahi sakti thi, bolne lagi
A meme has gone viral recently. The meme was sparked by a video, which appears to be from a Christian missionary event, where a boy can be seen weeping profusely. Then, a man, presumably the pastor, asks him if his sister could speak earlier. The boy answers in the negative. Then he is asked whether she could speak now, and this time he answers in the affirmative. The song that was playing in the background is ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’.

The mannerisms of the boy are quite comical and the video, on the whole, is extremely funny. Thus, naturally, a torrent of memes involving the video flooded social media websites. A lot of mashups were available on the internet with the 'Mera Yeshu Yeshu' video.

The original video, as it is, is actually just as funny.

Perhaps the funniest, however, is the doge meme that is doing the rounds of the internet.

The ‘nahi bol sakti thi’ and ‘bolne lagi’ bit of the video has also received a great deal of attention.

‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ here basically translates to ‘My Jesus Jesus’. The song, quite obviously, was meant as a tool for religious conversion to Christianity. The video itself is likely from a Christian evangelical event where such hilarious scenes are frequently observed in the name of ‘miracles’.

As it turns out, ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ is actually a song from 2014, first uploaded seemingly by one Jo Mathew on YouTube. The song has typical elements of Bollywood item song numbers with a distinctive Arabic feel to it. The singers croons for a full 8 minutes and appears inspired by Himesh Reshammiya, with the special emphasis on “ooooooooo”.

The song hails ‘Yeshu’ as someone who relieves the devotee of all his distress, among other similar incantations.

After the meme went viral, the song has received new found attention on YouTube. It has been bombarded with new comments ever since the meme went viral. Most comments are related to hailing Hindu Gods while some emphasize the unintended hilarity of it all.

Some commented ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while others declared ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Mera Yeshu Yeshu
Source: YouTube comments section

There were a few ‘Hari Bol’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaay’ as well.

Mera Yeshu Yeshu
Source: YouTube comments section

Jo Mathew, as it so happens, has his personal website where he has listed lyrics of many songs, which he has composed presumably. The songs are in English, Hindi, Tamil, Russian and Malayalam. But his most song, nonetheless, remains the meme-worthy song from 2014.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

