Budding Marathi actress and model Neha Khan, known for playing ACP Divya Singh in Zee Marathi’s TV Series Devmanus, had revealed how her mother had become a victim of Grooming/Love jihad, a phenomenon which has been time and again dismissed by the leftist media as a fictional concept. Her Hindu mother had married a Muslim man with two wives, and after the marriage, she had to face horrific tortures in the family of her in-laws.

OpIndia has been extensively reporting on how this phenomenon of forceful and rampant religious conversions has been plaguing the country. From luring Hindu women disguising as a Hindu man to target them for conversion to Islam by means such as seduction, feigning love, deception, kidnapping, and marriage, there’s no dearth of cases to indicate how the forced religious conversion industry works like a well-oiled and planned machinery. But of course, the mainstream media and the left ecosystem have once again have turned a blind eye to Hindu (even Sikhs and Christians) victims.

Speaking on Lokmat’s Bai Manoos program, aired on the Marathi newspaper’s YouTube channel on February 6, 2020, the teary-eyed Marathi actress narrated her mother’s sufferings and struggles which began after she accepted to become Neha Khan’s father’s third wife.

Neha Khan revealed during the interview that her mother, who is a Marathi, married her Muslim father, who was already then married to two other women, by going against her family. Since it was an interfaith marriage, both Neha’s paternal and maternal sides of the family did not accept them. Because of this, she along with her brother and mother lived separately, said the Marathi actress.

Neha described how her mother overcame all the challenges life threw at her on her own, without the help of her father.

She revealed that when her parents got married, her father already had a daughter who was of her mother’s age. Her father’s second wife disliked her mother because she did not want to share the property with her. When Neha’s father started giving them attention, his second wife sent goons to their house to attack them, said Neha.

‘My mother received 370 stitches all over her body’: Neha Khan recounts atrocities inflicted upon them by father’s second wife

The desolate actress recounted how her brother had witnessed the horrifying site when the assailants, who had come with an intention to kill her mother, attacked her with swords. Neha said that her mother was so brutally attacked that she had received 370 stitches all over her body.

The Marathi actress here became teary while recounting her families sufferings and the hardships that followed. She said that she and her brother had nowhere to go as their father and also fled, fearing arrest. They had no money, no help. They spend days in the government hospital where their mother was admitted.

Had to beg for a living and to pay mother’s hospital bills: Marathi actress Neha Khan

The brother-sister duo took to begging as they had no money to sustain nor for the treatment of their mother. Neha rued that for the next two years when her mother was on bed rest, they did odd jobs to earn a living. When her mother recovered, she took up a job as a domestic helper, but no one from her father’s family bothered to ask if they were alive or dead.

Speaking on Bai Manoos, an initiative by Lokmat to recognise and laud women achievers from different walks of life in Maharashtra, Neha Khan recounted how, when she was struggling to make a name in the entertainment industry, she used her mother’s surname, fearing that he father’s family would engage in conflict if she used their surname.

Father was extremely narrow-minded, mother had to lie about my work

Besides, the actress reminisced how her mother often lied to her father about her work, as he was extremely narrow-minded. Neha Khan lauded her mother, whom she said was the strongest woman she has ever met. She praised her mother for persevering in the face of adversity and sticking by her side.

Neha Khan hails from Amravati a small city in Maharashtra coming from a Muslim family. She moved to Mumbai in 2014 to pursue her dream career in acting. She joined the Anupam Kher Acting Institute to learn acting. Meanwhile, She continued with modelling and then got the chance to work in a multilingual film called Bad Girl released in 2015 and since then it was been no looking back for the actress.