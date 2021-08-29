Oxygen shortage, dead bodies stacked as Covid-19 hits "Super Power" US

The United States of America – the self-proclaimed leader of the free world, has been hit by not one but two major crises. From facing humiliating defeat against a Jihadist outfit in Afghanistan to massively mishandling the Covid-19 crisis at home, the USA is at the brink of collapse.

On the one hand, the Afghanistan disaster has driven away all the political hegemony that the United States of America claimed to have carried all these years, while the Covid-19 disaster has exposed the myth of invincibility of the “first world” societies.

According to NBC News, the US has seen a sudden spike in cases due to the highly contagious delta variant. More than 1 lakh people have been hospitalised currently in the US, the highest in the last eight months. On average, the country saw a 12% increase in new cases over the past week, and deaths were up by 23%. The fresh infections have risen in 42 of the 50 states, while deaths are now increasing in 43 states – the worst tally since December, before America’s deadliest month of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours alone, the United States of America has recorded over 1,50,000 fresh cases of Covid-19, and at least 1,100 deaths, the highest level since mid-March. The United States of America is facing its worst Covid-19 pandemic currently, with at least six states in the country running out of capacity to treat patients severely ill from the coronavirus.

Five other states — Arkansas, Louisiana, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Oregon- have all seen higher hospitalisation in the last few weeks. In Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, 90 per cent of the ICU beds are occupied by the Covid-19 patients, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. As Covid-19 cases continue to soar, the health infrastructure in the United States has started to crumble.

The state of Florida is one of the most hit with the pandemic as it is going through a major crisis as hospitals and funeral homes are running out of space to store dead bodies. The worst part is that Florida is facing a huge oxygen shortage, leading to fears of causing more deaths due to the Oxygen shortage.

In hospitals, mortuaries have run out space, and the hospital authorities are stacking the bodies one above the other to the ceiling due to the shortage of space. Reportedly, the staff is working day and night to honor the dead.

A report by the WION news suggested that Florida has recorded 1,51,764 new Covid cases for the week on Friday, reaching a new seven-day average of 21,681 cases per day, more than any other state in the US. More than half of the ICU beds in the state have been occupied by Covid patients.

#Gravitas | The western media is hiding a big story. The US is running out of ICU beds and oxygen. Florida may be out of oxygen in 24 hours- it recorded its highest daily deaths.

Why isn’t the media reporting it? Because the US is not India.@palkisu calls out selective reporting pic.twitter.com/UdIVtzWf4e — WION (@WIONews) August 27, 2021

On Thursday, Florida reported 901 Covid deaths, the highest since the pandemic began last year. On average, 227 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic on a day on an average this week.

According to the survey published by Florida Hospital Association, 68 hospitals in the state have oxygen supplies of fewer than 48 hours. In addition, oxygen demand has skyrocketed in the region with the rapid spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The grave situation can be witnessed in other states such as Kentucky and Texas as increasing Covid hospitalizations has put pressure on the health infrastructure, especially on doctors and nurses. The intensive care units around the nation are filled with Covid-19 patients such that 77 per cent of the total ICU patients are Covid-19 patients.

Despite the high number of Covid-19 cases in the United States, the US media outlets seem to have found no courage at all to question the authorities over their failure to manage the pandemic in the country. The media outlets that were extensively reporting on the pandemic outbreak in other countries, especially India by predicting doomsday scenarios, have chosen silence over the failure of the “superpower” United States to handle the pandemic effectively.

Western media, Indian liberals predicted doomsday scenario for India, remains silent over Covid-19 disaster in the US

As India battled the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, western media outlets joined hands with India’s “liberal-secular” media ecosystem to unleash a concerted campaign to discredit the Indian government’s efforts to tackle the pandemic. In an effort to humiliate and discredit the country, the western media had come up with dubious research to imagine higher deaths in the country.

The foreign liberal media displayed a strange attitude while reporting on India. The Indian government was scrutinised to the most over its management of the pandemic, and India became the centre of attention for media worldwide. The western press focused on the deaths and captured images of funeral pyres to proclaim that India was one of the worst affected countries globally, thus creating a wave of “shock” among their non-Indian audience.

New York Times coverage over India’s Covid–19 crisis/ Image Source: NYT

Here is another image that was published by Reuters to mock India during its Covid-19 sufferings.

Image Source: Reuters

To please the western press, the Indian “liberals” joined their vulture journalism by capturing images of funeral pyres, cremations to humiliate and disrespect their own country in the global fora. The likes of Barkha Dutt, deceased photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed by the Taliban recently, far-left websites in the country, excitingly worked towards bringing shame to India by overdramatising the deaths.

Several images of deaths and suffering were happily shared across the platforms to show how India was still a ‘third-world’ country and declared that India does not deserve the respect it gets. Sadly, the left-liberal ecosystem strived hard to bring a bad name to the country.

First, the colossal failure to save the living from covid, now the unforgivable refusal to count the dead. I write in @washingtonpost about the deeply shameful and flawed public morality of this moment and why it only will lead us as nation to more peril https://t.co/SPgkQkVxIw — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 25, 2021

Despite all their efforts, India put up a brave fight against the Chinese pandemic and also had to cope with a massive misinformation war initiated by the global left-liberal establishment.

However, it looks like all the ridicule and criticism of the western press over the mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic is limited to only “brown” countries. As the United States struggles to cope-up with the Covid-19 pandemic, neither the US media nor the Indian liberals have the courage to speak “truth to power”. They have conveniently chosen to ignore to speak about how the world’s alleged “superpower” has utterly failed in tackling the Chinese pandemic while India successfully stopped it.

Western media and their Indian “sepoys” looks other way

In contrast to their extensive coverage over the second wave of the pandemic in India, there has been almost zero coverage on the US Covid-19 disaster. Even as the US records over lakhs of fresh cases, not a single media outlet, both in the US or in India, have made it their primetime story to hold authorities in the country accountable.

The same media that shamed India by displaying dead bodies and funeral pyres has not even reported on the raging Covid-19 infections in the country. Not a single publication that was predicting “doomsday” for India a few months ago suggesting that the country would record over a million deaths due to Covid-19 is reporting the looming threat of Covid-19 in the United States.

Instead, the foreign press is trying to cover up for the humiliating loss of the Biden administration at the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan by over-emphasizing on plain rhetorics.

Well, the whitewashing of Biden’s failures is not limited to the western media alone. Even Indian “journalists” have been attempting to gloss over the blunders committed by the Biden administration that has set dangerous chain of events in Afghanistan.

Barkha Dutt, who is accused of causing casualties on the Indian side as she gave away military locations in her broadcast during the Kargil war, has been doing extensive shows to discuss American withdrawal from the Afghanistan and the subsequent Taliban onslaught against the Afghan national government.

Where @AmbvPrakash calls for America to wake up and smell the coffee on Pakistan, @tca_raghavan says Taliban will have to be engaged with incentives & Disincentives & AsDulat argues in favor of India- Pakistan cooperation. Full show @themojostory : https://t.co/WLJhLZMPHj pic.twitter.com/qq5lZd0Df1 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 17, 2021

Well, Barkha Dutt had done a show with fiction writes such as William Dalrymple on her show to discuss Afghan situation.

Ive never met an Afghan who likes Pakistan says @DalrympleWill – and though Taliban were funded, sheltered by Pakistan many of them have no affection for the ISI. Full conversation with author of Return of a King on the First Afghan War on @themojostory https://t.co/R5KWSX0KlW pic.twitter.com/22rIauP2o7 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 19, 2021

Strangely, Barkha Dutt or any other “independent” journalists who were speaking truth to power just a few months ago during the second wave of the pandemic have shown guts to question the same Biden administration on its failure to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

Well, it seems like all the heroics of the western “liberal” media and their cronies in India is just limited to trying to malign and humiliate the so-called “third world” countries, spread misinformation while completely ignoring the situation in their own countries.