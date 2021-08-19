Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Taliban sympathisers in India for hailing the radical Islamic organisation.

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister came down heavily on the so-called “secular-iberals” and the leaders of the opposition parties for glorifying the acts of violence unleashed by the Islamist outfit. The Chief Minister said that some people in the county were shamelessly supporting the Taliban, even though the outfit unleashed unprecedented violence on women and children.

“Some people are supporting the Taliban. Women and children are being subjected to cruelty there, but some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban. All these faces should be exposed,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while calling for exposing such leaders.

The CM highlighted that in the recently concluded local body elections in UP, 46% of women leaders were elected in Panchayat elections and 56% women in Block President elections. The figures highlight how women in even rural India are active participants in politics and administration, while radical outfits like the Taliban prevent women from basic rights like schooling or being present in a public space.

46% women leaders got elected in Panchayat elections and 56% women in Block President elections. Some people (opposition) are shamelessly supporting the Taliban. And then they talk about women welfare, these people should be exposed: CM Yogi Adityanath in State Assembly pic.twitter.com/TYcltp7dij — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2021

The strong statements from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the floor of the legislative assembly comes after several Muslim leaders, including those from the Samajwadi Party, have openly praised Taliban. Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq had extended his support to the Jihadist organisation by saying that their conquest was akin to India’s freedom movement against British Empire.

A large section of Indian Leftist media was even seen hailing the Taliban for their propaganda of “changed” principles with regards to women’s rights, and “holding a press conference”.

Samajwadi Party leader says Taliban rightfully captured their land, compares it to Indian Freedom Movement

On Tuesday, August 17, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq had attempted to legitimise the radical Islamist outfit after he had claimed that the Taliban have only recaptured the land that originally belonged to them. Drawing an equivalence between the radical Islamist outfit and India’s freedom fighters, the Samajwadi Party leader had said that as our countrymen fought for freedom from the British, the Taliban also wants to free their country and run it.

“When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country & run it,” the SP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

Further heaping praises for the Jihadist outfit, Shafiqur Rahman Barq added, “Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and America to settle in their country.”

Besides, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, a senior cleric of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), also extended his support to the terror group. Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, the Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), had praised the Taliban’s offensive against the Afghan government to capture the war-torn country by force.

Muslim Personal Law Board Secretary hails Taliban

Taking to Twitter, Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani had posted a tweet in Urdu praising the terror outfit Taliban for their “extraordinary success” in capturing Afghanistan.

The cleric reportedly claimed that the Taliban could capture Afghanistan because the decisions were “made in Heaven and not on Earth”.

افغانستان میں طالبان کی فتح اس بات کے اظہار کیلئے بہت کافی ھے کہ جنگیں ذہانت وطاقت سے نہیں اللہ پاک کی مددونصرت سے جیتی جاتی ہیں،اور یہ بھی کہ قرآن کی یہ آیت اپنے اندر ابدی صداقت رکھتی ھے کہ كم من فئة قليلة غلبت فئة كثيرة بإذن الله — Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani (@MaulanaUmrain) August 17, 2021

“The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is enough to show that wars are won with the help of God, not with intelligence and strength,” the AIMPLB Secretary asserted in his tweet.

In another tweet, the cleric added, “The Taliban conquered Afghanistan, not with the power of means and resources, but with the eternal wealth of faith and belief! Moreover, by announcing a general amnesty, the Taliban proved that it belonged to the group of slaves of Muhammad (peace be upon him)”.

The open support for the Taliban by certain sections had created a massive uproar across the country. Following the outrage, Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani had defended his tweets saying that he put on the tweets in his personal capacity and not as the Secretary of AIMPLB.