Days after the Islamic terror group the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a senior cleric of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not only extended his support to the terror group but also praised the Taliban’s offensive against the Afghan government to capture the war-torn country by force.

Taking to Twitter, Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, the Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), posted a tweet in Urdu praising the terror outfit Taliban for their “extraordinary success” in capturing Afghanistan.

The cleric reportedly claimed that the Taliban could capture Afghanistan because the decisions were “made in Heaven and not on Earth”.

افغانستان میں طالبان کی فتح اس بات کے اظہار کیلئے بہت کافی ھے کہ جنگیں ذہانت وطاقت سے نہیں اللہ پاک کی مددونصرت سے جیتی جاتی ہیں،اور یہ بھی کہ قرآن کی یہ آیت اپنے اندر ابدی صداقت رکھتی ھے کہ كم من فئة قليلة غلبت فئة كثيرة بإذن الله — Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani (@MaulanaUmrain) August 17, 2021

“The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is enough to show that wars are won with the help of God, not with intelligence and strength,” the AIMPLB Secretary asserted in his tweet.

In another tweet, the cleric added, “The Taliban conquered Afghanistan, not with the power of means and resources, but with the eternal wealth of faith and belief! Moreover, by announcing a general amnesty, the Taliban proved that it belonged to the group of slaves of Muhammad (peace be upon him)”.

افغانستان میں طالبان کی فتح اس بات کے اظہار کیلئے بہت کافی ھے کہ جنگیں ذہانت وطاقت سے نہیں اللہ پاک کی مددونصرت سے جیتی جاتی ہیں،اور یہ بھی کہ قرآن کی یہ آیت اپنے اندر ابدی صداقت رکھتی ھے کہ كم من فئة قليلة غلبت فئة كثيرة بإذن الله — Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani (@MaulanaUmrain) August 17, 2021

The tweet posted by Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani has created a massive uproar across the country. Following the outrage, Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani clarified that he put on the tweets in his personal capacity and not as the Secretary of AIMPLB.

Interestingly, the controversial tweets hailing the terror outfit the Taliban by Maulana Rahmani comes just a day after Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq had extended his support to the Jihadist organisation by saying that their conquest was akin to India’s freedom movement against British Empire.

Samajwadi Party leader says Taliban rightfully captured their land, compares it to Indian Freedom Movement

On Tuesday, August 17, the Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq, who remains in news due to his controversial statements, tried to legitimise the radical Islamist outfit as he opined that the Talibanis have only recaptured the land that originally belonged to them.

Drawing an equivalence between the radical Islamist outfit and India’s freedom fighters, the Samajwadi Party leader had said that as our countrymen fought for freedom from the British, the Taliban also wants to free their country and run it.

“When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country & run it”, the SP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

Further heaping praises for the Jihadist outfit, Shafiqur Rahman Barq added, “Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and America to settle in their country”.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). They entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Since then surreal scenes have emerged as people try to flee the country to save their lives. Visuals of Afghan people falling from the sky as they tried to escape while hanging on to the wheels of the airplanes have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan took a dramatic turn on Tuesday evening when Vice President of Afghanistan under the Ashraf Ghani government, Amrullah Saleh, staked claim to the presidency of the country as the legitimate caretaker president. He said that as per the constitution of Afghanistan, in the event of the escape, absence, resignation or death of the president, the Vice President becomes the caretaker president.