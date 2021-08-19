A gruesome incident has been reported from Kota, Rajasthan, where a Muslim youth mercilessly stabbed his wife Antima Singh alias Rizwana (27) in full public view. The accused slit his wife’s throat with a sharp weapon in the middle of the road in broad daylight and fled from the spot leaving his gravely injured wife in a pool of blood. The locals rushed the injured woman to the hospital for treatment, but doctors declared her brought dead.

According to reports, the victim, married Imran 11 years ago against her parents’ wish and changed her name to Rizwana after accepting Islam. She lived with her husband in the Vigyan Nagar area with their three children. A few years after the marriage, the couple started regularly having fights. Fed up of the daily squabbles, the duo separated two years ago. Antima Singh alias Rizwana started living at her sister’s place in the Balakund area in Kota, Rajasthan.

Following the separation, Imran gave triple talaq to Antima Singh alias Rizwana. Rizwana, in turn, filed a police complaint against her husband accusing him of harassment and physical assault.

Irked by the police complaint, Imran visited Rizwana’s sister’s house on Wednesday. He met Rizwana in a grocery shop located near the house where he stabbed her Rizwana on her neck in broad daylight and fled from the spot. According to reports, Rizwana’s 12-year-old niece was also injured in the assault, when she tried to intervene. Locals who gathered there, hearing Rizwana scream in pain rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

As soon as the police received the information they reached the spot and started investigating the case.

Imran had sold off the victim from Kota, Rajasthan to someone in Goa

Anita Chauhan, the sister of the deceased confirmed that Imran was an alcoholic, who had married her sister when she was 16-years-old, against the wishes of their family. After marriage, he started indulging in regular fights with Rizwana.

In the later few years of their marriage, Imran had started abusing and physically assaulting her sister also, said Anita, alleging that Imran had sold off his wife to someone in Goa. Rizwana luckily managed to flee Goa. After coming back, Rizwana decided to forgive Imran and went back to living with him, lamented Anita.

The aggrieved Anita added that Imran has three children with her sister, whom he used to also beat up. Sick of the atrocities, Rizwana, two years, ago broke all her ties with Imran and started living with her, informed Anita Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the Dadabari police have, at present, kept Rizwana’s body in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and launched a manhunt to find Imran.