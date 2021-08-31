After harbouring and nurturing Taliban on its soil for years, Pakistanis now seem to have taken upon themselves to water down their barbarity as it seeks to establish a legitimate government in Afghanistan.

Latest to join the Taliban PR team seems to be Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. In a video shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Afridi during a media interaction welcomed the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They’re allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban’s next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

“Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They’re allowing ladies to work,” said Afridi to the media. The former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team also asserted that the Taliban are fun cricket-loving chaps. “I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” said Afridi. Taliban follows strict Islamic Sharia where any form of entertainment, including cricket is ‘haram’. In its early years, Taliban had banned cricket and football as they thought it keeps men away from prayer but as it turns out, of all sport, cricket is one sport the ‘new’ Taliban ‘enjoys’.

These statements by the Pakistani cricketer come at a time when Afghanistan is gripped by terror and killings. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that Taliban are ‘normal civilians‘ who are just returning to their country. Pakistan has been long accused of helping the Taliban militarily, financially, and with intelligence inputs in their fight against the Afghan government, however, Imran Khan claimed that it was “extremely unfair” to make such accusations.

Bomb attack outside Kabul airport

As many as 103 people including 13 US service members were reported dead in a suicide bomb attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last week.

Reportedly, the explosion was caused by ISIS suicide bombers who detonated an IED near the Abbey gate of the Kabul airport and near the Barron hotel.

Local artists being executed

After banning music in the country, the Taliban dragged folk singer Fawad Andarabi in Kishnabad outside his home and killed him.

In the month of July, popular comedian Nazar Mohammad aka Khasha was kidnapped from his home by the Taliban. Hours later he was found hanging from a tree.

Asks women to stay at home

Just a week after promising that they will respect the freedom of women in a press conference, the Taliban has admitted that the women are not safe from their soldiers. Now the group has asked the women in Afghanistan to stay at home, saying they need to train the Talibanis first on how to respect women.

The Jihadi organization also threatened journalist Shabnam Dawran and barred her from working. We reported earlier how a woman was killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan for not wearing a burqa.