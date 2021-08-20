Even as the liberals worldwide are glorifying the radical Islamic outfit for being moderate towards journalists by conducting its first press conference, the Taliban’s attacks against the Afghanistan journalists, especially women, are increasing. According to reports, Talibanis are threatening women journalists working with government-owned media platforms not to come to work. Shabnam Dawran, who worked in RTA Pashto said she was barred from working at her TV station.

In a video that has gone viral now, Afghan journalist Shabnam Dawran, wearing a hijab and showing her office identification card, said that the Taliban has not allowed her to enter her office. She also added that their lives are under threat following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul.

Afghan woman TV news anchor stopped from working.



Shabnam Dawran, a news anchor with state channel RTA Pushto, has released a video saying she went to her office and was told to return home, despite assurances by the Taliban that women would be allowed to work under their rule pic.twitter.com/DUL5dpfist — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 20, 2021

“I wanted to return to work, but unfortunately, they did not allow me to work. They told me that the regime has changed, and you cannot work,” said Dawran, who worked with the RTA Pashto for over six years.

In the video, Dawran said she did not give up after the change of system and went to work, but she was not allowed despite showing her office card. Dawran said that the male employees, those with office cards, were allowed to enter the office. However, she was told that she could not continue working because the system has been changed.”

Dawran pleaded with the viewers, saying, “Those who are listening to me, if the world hears me, then please help us as our lives are under threat.”

Another woman journalist banned from RTA by Taliban

According to TOLO News, Khadija, another RTA journalist, was also banned by the Taliban from working.

“I went to the office, but I was not allowed in. Later other colleagues were banned, too. We talked with our new director who has been appointed by the Taliban,” said Khadija.

Khadija said that the Taliban informed her that a decision would be made soon about their work. Khadija said that there had been a change in the programs, they broadcast their desired programs, there are no female presenters and female journalists.

Ever since the Taliban took over Kabul from the Afghan forces, there has been increased attacks on journalists, independent intellectuals in the country. On Wednesday, the Taliban attacked and assaulted journalists in Jalalabad for covering the protests in favour of the Afghanistan flag.

Attacks on journalists continue in Afghanistan

A video had gone viral on social media platforms in which two journalists were seen crying after the Taliban brutally assaulted them. The video was shared by Hafizullah Maroof, journalist, BBC World Service.

It really heartbreaking to see journalists are crying-simply just for covering a protest in Jalalabad city. This is how journalists beaten up and are treated by the Taliban now in Afghanistan. Journalism is not crime. pic.twitter.com/H2bfMHUBfV — Hafizullah Maroof (@HafizMaroof1) August 18, 2021

Maroof wrote, “It really heartbreaking to see journalists are crying, just for covering a protest in Jalalabad city. This is how journalists are beaten up and are treated by the Taliban now in Afghanistan. Journalism is not a crime.”

In another video that has been widely shared on social media, also reportedly from Jalalabad, a Taliban man was seen kicking and standing over a female journalist who is writhing in pain. Another journalist is slapped and beaten multiple times by armed Taliban radicals. Social media users said that the two were punished by the Taliban for working with foreign media.

OpIndia could not independently verify the authenticity or date of that video.

CNN Journalist Clarissa Ward and her crew attacked

Similarly, reports have emerged that Taliban fighters attacked CNN journalists on Wednesday. CNN had posted a video that showed how armed Taliban fighters confronted journalist Clarissa Ward and her cameraperson. One of them insisted that the woman reporter, who is already wearing a black hijab, cover her face while walking about.

Here’s the moment that @clarissaward and crew were confronted by the Taliban on the streets of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/2ueKYbR8xg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 18, 2021

Then, a Taliban insurgent with an assault rifle approaches them with a gun and knocks over the producer. Strangely, CNN has deleted the video it had posted on Twitter.

Interestingly, the attacks against journalists, especially women, come when the Taliban is trying hard to portray to the world that they intend to bring peace to Afghanistan. However, despite trying their best to convince the world that they have “changed” by holding a “press conference”, the Taliban’s true face is unravelling in the streets and towns of Afghanistan.