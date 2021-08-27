On Friday, the acting President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh said that the Taliban denying links to the Islamic State terrorist outfit is identical to Pakistan’s denial on Quetta Shura, the Taliban’s council of leaders.

According to the reports, President of the Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh said that the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) has links with the Taliban and the Haqqani network that has taken control over Afghan capital Kabul.

Hitting out at Pakistan and the Taliban, Saleh said the Taliban denial of its links with ISIS, the terror group responsible for the Thursday Kabul airport blast that killed over 100 innocent civilians, is similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura. Quetta Shura is a radical Islamic organisation operating from Baluchistan’s Quetta since the fall of the previous Taliban regime in Afghanistan in 2001.

“Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs and Haqqani network, particularly those operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura. Talibs have learned very well from the master,” Amrullah Saleh said in a tweet.

Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Talibs hv leanred vry well from the master. #Kabul — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 27, 2021

Earlier, Saleh had accused Pakistan of setting up terrorist factories and camps that provide explosives materials to the Taliban to create chaos in Afghanistan. He had called Quetta Shura nothing else but a title for the Pakistani military to implement their plans.

At least 100 innocent civilians, including 13 US forces, were killed and more than 140 injured after a series of deadly suicide blasts occurred inside Kabul international airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.

The ISKP, known as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), has claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks on the Kabul airport. The Islamic State said that a suicide bomber managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at ‘Baran Camp’ near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing more than 100 and wounding more than 140 others, including Taliban fighters.

US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Taliban after Kabul airport blast

US President Joe Biden on Thursday gave a clean chit to the Taliban, saying there was no evidence to indicate collusion between the terror group and ISIS in carrying out the fatal attacks in Kabul yesterday.

However, Biden pledged to exact revenge for the attacks that killed thirteen US Marines and about 60 Afghans in two explosions whose responsibility was claimed by ISIS.

“Know this,” Biden said to the attackers. “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he added.

#WATCH | “No evidence of collusion between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport so far,” says US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/cA5aXPIajQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

“The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty, the service of security, the service of others, in the service of America,” he said from the White House.

Biden said the situation on the ground in Kabul was still evolving and that the U.S. will target the assets, leadership and facilities of ISKP, the Islamic State affiliate that has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.