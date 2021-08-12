As the Taliban continues its onslaught on the Afghan population, the radical Islamic terrorists are now going door-to-door to forcibly ‘marry’ girls as young as 12 and forcing them into sex slavery.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Taliban commanders, after capturing some of the provincial capitals, have ordered local Imams to bring the lists of unmarried women aged from 12 to 45 for their soldiers to marry as they view them as ‘qhanimat’ or ‘spoils of war’. The Taliban intends to “divide” these kids among themselves as Jihadists consider them as a ‘prize’.

On the orders of Taliban commanders, the Taliban terrorists are now going to each house to claim their ‘prizes’. The Jihadists are reportedly entering Afghan homes to check through the wardrobes of families to verify the ages of girls before forcibly dragging them to be their sex slaves.

A female Afghan journalist narrated her ordeal, saying that she had to flee after her city in northern Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. She said the Jihadist group searched for younger women, forcing her to go into hiding over fears of being hunted down or getting executed by the Taliban.

The 22-year-old described fleeing under the noses of the Taliban terrorists attacking the city hiding underneath a chadari, or full Afghan burqa.

The journalist said she was accompanied by her uncle as she fled from the village but they were soon told that locals had informed the Taliban about her arrival. So the pair had to flee again, this time walking two hours to another remote location. She said she has had no contact with her parents since fleeing from the village.

“I am so scared, and I don’t know what will happen to me. Will I ever go home? Will I see my parents again? Where will I go? How will I survive?” the journalist asked.

Women are barred from going to schools, working or leaving their homes

The Taliban have enforced strict sharia law in the areas that they have captured. The Jihadists have barred women from going to school, working, or leaving their homes without permission from the local commanders.

Last month, there were reports that the Taliban terrorists had issued similar orders to imams and tribal elders to prepare lists of all women aged 15 to 45 who were unmarried or widowed so they could be married to their fighters. The Taliban had claimed that they would protect human rights, particularly those of women but only according to “Islamic values”. In addition to strict diktats to women, the terrorists had also issued a ban on smoking and have warned that anybody violating the rules “will be seriously dealt with”.

The cruel treatment of Afghan women is just another barbarity being unleashed by the Taliban amidst its continued campaign against the Afghan National Forces. The terror group has now taken control of large swathes of land in the war-torn country, a sign of Afghanistan’s military collapse.

The Taliban has reportedly captured nine of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and controls most of the country’s rural areas after it carried out a swift assault against the government forces. Following the fall of major cities to the Taliban, thousands of Afghans are fleeing Taliban-captured cities in the north, west and the south, fuelling a massive humanitarian crisis.