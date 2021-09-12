It seems social media user Anshul Saxena has really riled up Christian Evangelists by filing complaints against illegal activists by pastors. Apart from threatening with legal action for getting NCPCR to seek action against a Pastor named Prophet Bajinder Singh for using a minor boy in conversion activities, they also organised demonstrations against him and burnt his effigy in Jalandhar.

In a video posted on YouTube by Masih Pariwar Channel on 6 September, a large number of Christians were seeing protesting and sloganeering against Anshul Saxena in Jalandhar in Punjab. Several persons delivered speeches during the protests, where they accused Anshul of disrespecting their religion by posting ‘videos’ and ‘cartoons’ regarding pastors. They shouted ‘Anshul Saxena Murdabad’, and demanded strict legal action against him, alleging that he has made fun of the Christian brotherhood through his videos posted on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Amid the chants of ‘Anshul Saxena Murdabad’ and ‘Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah…’, the protestors burnt an effigy with photos of Anshul pasted on it. After the burnt effigy fell the ground, the frenzied men and women started to beat it with their footwear, shouting ‘hai hai hai’.

The protesters have demanded action against the social media user, and have threatened to intensify protests if their demands are not made. The report by Masih Pariwar channel also claimed that a police complaint has already been filed against Anshul Saxena by the Christians.

Anshul has become the target of Christian Evangelists after NCPCR sought action against Prophet Bajinder Singh on his complaint. He had complained about an old video where Bajinder Singh was seen using a minor boy in his proselyting activities. However, recently, the mother of the boy released a video, accusing Anshul of defaming her minor child, and claimed that her mute daughter actually started speaking after ‘miracle healing’ by the pastor on stage in front of public. It was widely speculated that the pastor was behind the video, because Anshul was targeting him, not the child. He in fact had considered the boy as a victim.

Yesterday, Saxena released a statement saying he was being targeted by the powerful missionary ecosystem for flagging the issue. He wrote that he checked the video that the minor boy’s mother had released. According to him, the tape included at least six cuts, indicating that the mother was being pressured to say whatever she did.

Anshul Saxena added that he is now being targeted by the missionary, which may pursue a legal case against him.