In the last week of August, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had written to Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh seeking action against a Christian Pastor for using a minor boy for conversion activities. The NCPCR had sought action against the Christian Pastor named Prophet Bajinder Singh, after the matter was flagged to them by popular social media user Anshul Saxena. But now the mother of the child has accused Saxena of spreading misinformation and has sought strict actions against him.

Saxena had forwarded the now infamous ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ video to the child rights body, where a young boy was answering questions to claim that his elder sister could not speak earlier, but suddenly started speaking, presumably after a miracle healing by the pastor on the stage. Such ‘miracle healings’ on stage are a common tactic used by Christian missionaries to fool the common people and convince them to embrace Christianity.

Anshul Saxena had asked the NCPCR to look into the matter as the body language of both the pastor and the child seemed unusual. Following this, the NCPCR had asked the Chandigarh police authorities to probe the matter.

Both Saxena and NCPCR had sought probe and action against the Christian pastor for use of a minor boy in his proselyting activities, and they had considered the child a victim. But in a strange turn of events, the mother of the boy has come forward to claim that the video of the event is being misused to defame the family.

The woman said that she demands strict action against Anshul Saxena, adding that she is giving the statement on her own, without any pressure from anyone. She also demonstrated that her daughter can speak now by asking to pronounce some words, which she does. She also asked her son what had happened, and he replies that he had cried in happiness after his sister started to speak.

Although the woman said that she is issuing the statement on her own, it is evident that the pastor is behind the video. When the action was sought against the pastor considering the boy as the victim, there was no need for her to come up against the complainant seeking strong action. According to claims made on social media, a counter FIR has already been filed against Anshul Saxena on behalf of the minor boy, presumably at the instance of the pastor as a defence mechanism.