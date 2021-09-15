Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Updated:

Congress to mark PM Modi’s birthday as ‘Bad Omen Day,’ netizens say ‘no lesson learnt’

Social media users stated that Congress has failed to come up with any valid criticism against Modi, hence bringing up low, juvenile gimmicks to launch useless personal attacks.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi, representational image
1

In another political plunge, the Congress party has reportedly declared to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) as ‘Bad Omen Day.’ 

However, the netizens have reacted sharply to Congress’ derogatory, negative and juvenile political gimmick saying they have learnt no lessons. 

One user Tweeted, “No lessons learnt. Congress is stuck in the tornado of negative politics with the Gandhi Parivar at its epicentre. There is no way out unless they get rid of the epicentre of negativity.”

Several users suggested that such ideas only add to PM Modi’s popularity while severely damaging Congress’ image as a national political party.

Whereas, some thanked Congress for ensuring Bhartiya Janta Party’s win in the 2024 Loshabha elections with such imprudent stunts. People asked who is forming the startegy for Congress, because clearly they are being prepped for a more humiliating loss.

Several netizens making fun of the Gandhi family owned party said that it is indeed a ‘bad day’ or ‘bad omen’ for Congress and not the nation.

Another social media user rightly pointed out that Congress is devoid of any practical criticism and is hence coming forced to use such gigs. “Wow!! This means Congress Party is bereft of ideas, programs, policies and has no criticism to offer on policies of Modi and his govt,” Tweeted the user.

PM Modi is India’s most popular leader

What definitely is a sob story for Congress, is that PM Modi is the kind of grassroots politician who emerged as the answer for India’s leadership vaccume at the centre. At present, there is no one to challenge him in popularity, mass appeal and reach.

Starting with putting Gujarat on the country’s map as a favorable business destination to putting India on the global map as a conducive investment destination, PM Modi’s governance and policies have definitely made a visible impact.

While the Congress ecosystem kept hurling derogatory remarks like ‘neech’ ‘maut ka saudagar’ and chaiwala against PM Modi, the love and respect for him from the people of India just kept growing. Even after 7 years in office, PM Modi remains India’s most favourite leader, and constantly maintains top approval ratings among world leaders.

This month, PM Modi has completed 20 uninterrupted years in public office. 13 years as Gujarat CM and 7 years as India’s Prime Minister. He has never lost an election. He entered the Gujarat assembly for the first time as the CM and in 2014, after winning an overwhelming majority, entered the Lok Sabha for the first time as the Prime Minister of the country.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950 at Vadnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. He comes from a poor family. He had become a RSS pracharak at an early age and is a celibate, teetotaller and vegetarian.

