In another political plunge, the Congress party has reportedly declared to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) as ‘Bad Omen Day.’

However, the netizens have reacted sharply to Congress’ derogatory, negative and juvenile political gimmick saying they have learnt no lessons.

One user Tweeted, “No lessons learnt. Congress is stuck in the tornado of negative politics with the Gandhi Parivar at its epicentre. There is no way out unless they get rid of the epicentre of negativity.”

No lessons learnt. Congress is stuck in the tornado of negative politics with the Gandhi pariwar at its epicenter. There is no way out unless they get rid of the epicenter of negativity. — भारत आत्मज 🇮🇳 #DismantlingGlobalHindutva (@Kamal4Bharat) September 15, 2021

Several users suggested that such ideas only add to PM Modi’s popularity while severely damaging Congress’ image as a national political party.

Who would be so foolish to give them such ideas to make Modi more popular? — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) September 15, 2021

Personal attack of Modiji has brought down the image of Congress to absymaly low level in the eyes of public..They have no big issues to attack..so getting personal..low level politics of congress — Govindarajan (@govindtrainer) September 15, 2021

Whereas, some thanked Congress for ensuring Bhartiya Janta Party’s win in the 2024 Loshabha elections with such imprudent stunts. People asked who is forming the startegy for Congress, because clearly they are being prepped for a more humiliating loss.

Is congress serious – it’s one thing for trolls to “celebrate” Bad Omen Day as the PM’s birthday – quite another for a party to do it.



Who is strategising? And do they ever want to be taken seriously? — अद्वैता काला Advaita Kala 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) September 15, 2021

Congress to mark Sep 17, PM Modi's birthday, as 'Bad Omen Day'.



These bunch of clowns are completely clueless what they should do & what not.



Whether 'Chaukidaar chor hai' campaign or Mani Shankar Aiyar's ‘neech aadmi’ jibe & many more, helped BJP only in public discourse — Sassy_Shona (@shona_sassy) September 15, 2021

Several netizens making fun of the Gandhi family owned party said that it is indeed a ‘bad day’ or ‘bad omen’ for Congress and not the nation.

Of course it is, for Congress! 😂😂 — Bharti 🇮🇳 (@SoulfulBharti) September 15, 2021

Waise, It obviously is a bad omen day for the @INCIndia as this day has played a major role in making the much needed #CongressMuktBharat a reality !! 😎😎😎

Hai na @priyankagandhi Ji, @RahulGandhi Ji? https://t.co/rP03ts9QMP — मुरली धर (@murli_dhar) September 15, 2021

Another social media user rightly pointed out that Congress is devoid of any practical criticism and is hence coming forced to use such gigs. “Wow!! This means Congress Party is bereft of ideas, programs, policies and has no criticism to offer on policies of Modi and his govt,” Tweeted the user.

Wow!! This means Congress Party is bereft of ideas, programs, policies and has no criticism to offer on policies of Modi and his govt. https://t.co/w0GMnc6mMg — Good Governance 🇮🇳 (@sri9011) September 15, 2021

PM Modi is India’s most popular leader

What definitely is a sob story for Congress, is that PM Modi is the kind of grassroots politician who emerged as the answer for India’s leadership vaccume at the centre. At present, there is no one to challenge him in popularity, mass appeal and reach.

Starting with putting Gujarat on the country’s map as a favorable business destination to putting India on the global map as a conducive investment destination, PM Modi’s governance and policies have definitely made a visible impact.

While the Congress ecosystem kept hurling derogatory remarks like ‘neech’ ‘maut ka saudagar’ and chaiwala against PM Modi, the love and respect for him from the people of India just kept growing. Even after 7 years in office, PM Modi remains India’s most favourite leader, and constantly maintains top approval ratings among world leaders.

This month, PM Modi has completed 20 uninterrupted years in public office. 13 years as Gujarat CM and 7 years as India’s Prime Minister. He has never lost an election. He entered the Gujarat assembly for the first time as the CM and in 2014, after winning an overwhelming majority, entered the Lok Sabha for the first time as the Prime Minister of the country.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950 at Vadnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. He comes from a poor family. He had become a RSS pracharak at an early age and is a celibate, teetotaller and vegetarian.