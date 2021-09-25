The war on gender by the ‘Woke’ Left has not been too kind to women. Apart from having to compete with biological men in sporting events, women have also had the misfortune of being called names that are wildly offensive. ‘Menstruators’ and ‘vulva owners’ are only a couple of those. Now, esteemed medical journal The Lancet has gone one step ahead and labelled them “bodies with vaginas”.

Historically, there has been a name to address such ‘bodies’; women they are called. But in the New World Order, gender represents just another obstacle that must be overcome so that our ‘Gender Identity Overlords’ (GIOs) can reign supreme.

Source: TheLancet/Twitter

Along expected lines, The Lancet received a great deal of criticism on social media for their insulting description of women. But that is unlikely to inspire any introspection on their part. The GIOs are convinced of their assumed moral superiority, and nothing could deter them from their path.

Does @TheLancet have no shame about dehumanizing living, breathing, thinking, feeling women as mere ‘bodies with vaginas’? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) September 24, 2021

Honestly can’t believe that you can’t see what’s happening here. You’re telling us that you’ve noticed that for hundreds of years you’ve neglected and overlooked women…and then…in the same breath..you are unable to name those people you’ve been ignoring. Why can’t you see it? — Milli Hill (@millihill) September 24, 2021

How is it that “one of the world’s leading general medical journals” with a motto of “The best science is a good start” seemingly doesn’t know what a woman is?!



“bodies with vaginas” is unscientific and incredibly demeaning. — Calvin (@calvinrobinson) September 24, 2021

I hope that one day medical science will discover a name for “bodies with vaginas.” Dr. Fauci, the vicar of science on earth, might help.



[I’ll also retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 25, 2021

Needless to say, women are not too happy with the phrase that was used to describe them.

You’ve failed to combat the stigma of menstruation. In fact, you’ve added to the misogyny by erasing the word women. ‘Bodies with vaginas’ could refer to cows, mares or sows. Stop dehumanising us. — Katy W (@KatyDidKatyDnt) September 24, 2021

“Bodies with vaginas”?

No. We’re women. We are biologically women. We identify as women. And we’re hell of a lot more than just “bodies with vaginas.

The attempt to negate or water down our identities in order to cater to some twisted wokeness is vile. https://t.co/vfjXRgVY2T — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) September 25, 2021

The War on Gender

The war on gender, and biological sex, has gained widespread acceptance among the medical fraternity fairly recently. The mainstream media, which has been at the forefront of it as the flagbearer of ‘woke’ politics, has jumped on the bandwagon only in the past five or six years.

The ‘Woke’ camp engages in biological denialism with great fervour, it is the central theme of their philosophical doctrine. Insulting terms such as ‘menstruators’, ‘bodies with vaginas’ stems from the idea, endorsed by the ‘Woke’, that biological sex itself is a myth.

Over the past few years, there have been loud proclamations from very influential people that biological sex does not exist and is a myth.

Biological sex doesn't exist. pic.twitter.com/YhJGuIZ3bE — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) July 31, 2021

Some argue that biological sex is not a “fixed scientific concept” and a “spectrum”.

Biological sex is not a fixed scientific concept. pic.twitter.com/HTkdNJjTMB — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) July 31, 2021

The dehumanising words used to describe women flows from this central idea. Now, stating ordinary facts such as that only women menstruate and only women can get pregnant is sufficient enough to attract a torrent of abuses and threats. Just ask J.K. Rowling.

The Lancet does not use insulting words for men

For some reason, however, the medical journal did not use some twisted phrase to describe men. While raising awareness about prostrate cancer, they did not call men “people with prostrates”, or whatever might be the appropriate term. They simply decided to use the word ‘men’.

About 10 million men are currently living with a diagnosis of prostate cancer—making it a major health issue.



This Seminar focuses on the latest developments in our understanding of the cancer and their clinical implications. Read: https://t.co/UKDERE9HGy #ProstateCancer pic.twitter.com/dNBTzJ97oO — The Lancet (@TheLancet) September 20, 2021

Surely, if men can menstruate, which is the reason why women have been reduced to “bodies with vaginas”, it logically follows that women can also have prostrate glands. But The Lancet does not appear to care about such naturally gifted ‘women’.

The theology of Woke politics collapses under the weight of its own inconsistencies. Therefore, it’s almost pointless to debunk their claims with “facts” and “logic”. But, perhaps, it is precisely the reason that almost the entire ‘intellectual class’ in the West has become its most devoted adherents.

As Curtis Yarvin, or Mencius Moldbug as he likes to call himself, says, “In many ways nonsense is a more effective organizing tool than the truth. Anyone can believe in the truth. To believe in nonsense is an unforgeable demonstration of loyalty. It serves as a political uniform. And if you have a uniform, you have an army.”