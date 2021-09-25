Saturday, September 25, 2021
Medical journal The Lancet dehumanizes women, calls them ‘bodies with vaginas’: Here’s what inspires such insults

While raising awareness about prostrate cancer, The Lancet did not call men "people with prostrates", or whatever might be the appropriate term. They simply decided to use the word 'men'.

K Bhattacharjee
The war on gender by the ‘Woke’ Left has not been too kind to women. Apart from having to compete with biological men in sporting events, women have also had the misfortune of being called names that are wildly offensive. ‘Menstruators’ and ‘vulva owners’ are only a couple of those. Now, esteemed medical journal The Lancet has gone one step ahead and labelled them “bodies with vaginas”.

Historically, there has been a name to address such ‘bodies’; women they are called. But in the New World Order, gender represents just another obstacle that must be overcome so that our ‘Gender Identity Overlords’ (GIOs) can reign supreme.

Along expected lines, The Lancet received a great deal of criticism on social media for their insulting description of women. But that is unlikely to inspire any introspection on their part. The GIOs are convinced of their assumed moral superiority, and nothing could deter them from their path.

Needless to say, women are not too happy with the phrase that was used to describe them.

The War on Gender

The war on gender, and biological sex, has gained widespread acceptance among the medical fraternity fairly recently. The mainstream media, which has been at the forefront of it as the flagbearer of ‘woke’ politics, has jumped on the bandwagon only in the past five or six years.

The ‘Woke’ camp engages in biological denialism with great fervour, it is the central theme of their philosophical doctrine. Insulting terms such as ‘menstruators’, ‘bodies with vaginas’ stems from the idea, endorsed by the ‘Woke’, that biological sex itself is a myth.

Over the past few years, there have been loud proclamations from very influential people that biological sex does not exist and is a myth.

Some argue that biological sex is not a “fixed scientific concept” and a “spectrum”.

The dehumanising words used to describe women flows from this central idea. Now, stating ordinary facts such as that only women menstruate and only women can get pregnant is sufficient enough to attract a torrent of abuses and threats. Just ask J.K. Rowling.

The Lancet does not use insulting words for men

For some reason, however, the medical journal did not use some twisted phrase to describe men. While raising awareness about prostrate cancer, they did not call men “people with prostrates”, or whatever might be the appropriate term. They simply decided to use the word ‘men’.

Surely, if men can menstruate, which is the reason why women have been reduced to “bodies with vaginas”, it logically follows that women can also have prostrate glands. But The Lancet does not appear to care about such naturally gifted ‘women’.

The theology of Woke politics collapses under the weight of its own inconsistencies. Therefore, it’s almost pointless to debunk their claims with “facts” and “logic”. But, perhaps, it is precisely the reason that almost the entire ‘intellectual class’ in the West has become its most devoted adherents.

As Curtis Yarvin, or Mencius Moldbug as he likes to call himself, says, “In many ways nonsense is a more effective organizing tool than the truth. Anyone can believe in the truth. To believe in nonsense is an unforgeable demonstration of loyalty. It serves as a political uniform. And if you have a uniform, you have an army.”

 

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

