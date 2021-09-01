Taliban celebrated the exit of U.S Military forces from the Afghanistan soil with mock coffins draped in US and NATO flags.

Thousands of locals from the Khost participated in the event and took to the streets carrying Afghanistan and the Taliban flags to celebrate the withdrawal of the US and their allied forces from Afghanistan. Supposedly a mock funeral was organized to mark the victory of the Taliban Militants with Kalashnikovs against the US.

According to Reuters, Talibani spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid celebrated the US departure at the Kabul Airport and stated, “We are proud of these moments, that we liberated our country from a great power,” and also that “The Islamic Emirate wants to have good diplomatic relations with the whole world.”

Visuals of the mock funeral went viral on the social media.

Mock funeral of U.S., U.K. and NATO countries in Khost, Afghanistan



(via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Kyf0HbpVk7 — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) August 31, 2021

In another video, one can see huge crowd gathered for the ‘mock funeral’ chanting “Nara-e-Takbeer Allahu Akbar”.

Mock funeral of US and NATO in Khost where thousands have gathered today to celebrate the completion of US withdrawal. #Afghanistan https://t.co/FaYyTwb8mH pic.twitter.com/imd1zJF8hB — FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 31, 2021

Alleged Taliban accounts were found mocking the US on the internet with memes of Pepe The Frog depicting the Triumph over the US and shaming Western Culture. The US troops completed their withdrawal of their forces from Afghanistan on the 30th of August, 2021, thus ending the 20 year war.