Women in Afghanistan have again taken to the streets to demand fundamental rights be guaranteed to them under Taliban rule. The protest on Monday comes days after a similar protest turned violent, with allegations made that the Jihadist outfit attacked the women with tear gas shells.

Visuals of the protests are circulating on the internet.

Today, the brave women of Balkh in Afghanistan have come to the streets to defend their fundamental rights.

The Taliban must realize that they cannot win this fight with violence, and this shall continue.

The protests are underway at Mazar-e-Sharif.

The Taliban is attempting to stop journalists from covering the protest.

Taliban terrorists stopping journalists from covering a protest by Afghan women for their rights. Taliban fears women the most in Afghanistan.

The protesting women are demanding education, employment apart from a guarantee for their fundamental rights.

Balkh: A number of women protested in Mazar-e-Sharif today.

The women say they should be given a role in the next government and system.

The women also demanded education, employment and protection of their rights.



Women took to streets today in Mazar to demand their basic rights from the regime.

Visuals from the protests show that there are not too many women present at the anti-Taliban protests, indicating that the sentiment may not be widespread.

A Taliban police vehicle tries to disrupt women's protest in Mazar-e-Sharif city, Balkh province.



Women took to streets today in Mazar to demand their basic rights from the regime. #Afganistan pic.twitter.com/HBnhumH06L — Suhrab Sirat سهراب سیرت (@SuhrabSirat) September 6, 2021

The protests have attracted a counter-demonstration from other women supporting the Taliban while chanting ‘Death to America’.

Religious conservative women in Mazar-e-Sharif city marched today in support of the Taliban chanting "Death to America and their servants!"

The protest and the counter-protest comes at a time when there are concerns for women’s rights in Afghanistan. Recently, it was reported that the Taliban shot dead a woman who was eight months pregnant in front of her husband and children. The woman was a police officer.