Monday, September 6, 2021
Women demand rights under Taliban rule, attract Talib supporting counter-protests by others with ‘Death to America’ chants

The protests have attracted a counter-demonstration from other women supporting the Taliban while chanting 'Death to America'.

OpIndia Staff
Women in Afghanistan have again taken to the streets to demand fundamental rights be guaranteed to them under Taliban rule. The protest on Monday comes days after a similar protest turned violent, with allegations made that the Jihadist outfit attacked the women with tear gas shells.

Visuals of the protests are circulating on the internet.

The protests are underway at Mazar-e-Sharif.

The Taliban is attempting to stop journalists from covering the protest.

The protesting women are demanding education, employment apart from a guarantee for their fundamental rights.

Visuals from the protests show that there are not too many women present at the anti-Taliban protests, indicating that the sentiment may not be widespread.

The protests have attracted a counter-demonstration from other women supporting the Taliban while chanting ‘Death to America’.

The protest and the counter-protest comes at a time when there are concerns for women’s rights in Afghanistan. Recently, it was reported that the Taliban shot dead a woman who was eight months pregnant in front of her husband and children. The woman was a police officer.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

