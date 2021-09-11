The horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ premiered on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, September 10. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez play key roles in the film. While the movie has been garnering positive reviews, Yami Gautam is not particularly happy with India Today for its sexist film review.

The actor took to Twitter on September 10 to call out the media house for dropping the names of female actors from the headline of the review of ‘Bhoot Police’.

“Thank you for the feedback but it’s high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines !”, Tweeted actor Yami Gautam, in response to India Today’s movie review.

Thank you for the feedback but it’s high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines ! https://t.co/P9Kq3jrAwg — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) September 10, 2021

Yami Gautam’s tweet, in which she chastised India Today for its patriarchal mindset, has yet to receive a response.

Yami Gautam is the same actress whom the ‘woke’ individuals had recently ‘cancelled’ after realizing she married Aditya Dhar, the director of the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike.’ Upset over Yami receiving appreciation over her photographs in Hindu attire, liberals ‘stalked’ her husband in an attempt to cancel the duo altogether.

Yami Gautam was also mocked by actor Vikrant Massey for her wedding look where she was seen draped in a beautiful red Banarsi silk saree. Vikrant Massey on Yami Gautam’s Instagram post commented that she was looking “pure & pious like Radhe Maa.”

Speaking of India Today, it is a media house, that has not once but many times been called out for its shoddy journalism. Besides overly dramatising events to sensationalise incidents, India Today is also accused of being a fake news purveyor on more occasions than one. The India Today star journalist, propagandist-in-chief Rajdeep Sardesai has almost mastered the art of peddling lies and sensationalizing news. Be it from peddling lies about cremation ground for Covid-19 victims in Almora in Uttarakhand or the Republic Day insurrection or the Sohrabuddin Encounter Case or his propaganda regarding CAA, Rajdeep has not left a single opportunity to spread lies and fearmonger.