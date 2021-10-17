Columnist with leftist portal Scroll on Saturday justified the attack on ISKCON temple and the Hindu devotees in Bangladesh. Taking to Twitter, Genesia Alves on said, ‘As you sow’ while referring to the attack on Hindus and the temple by Islamists.

Genesia Alves’ tweet

Alves quoted a tweet by ISKCON where they talked about the temple in Bangladesh’s Noakhali and the devotees being attacked brutally. The religious organisation also urged the Sheikh Hasina led government of Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus in the Muslim majority nation.

However, while quoting the same, Alves justified the brutal attack by stating ‘as you sow’ as part of the phrase, ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’, thereby insinuating that the Hindus in Bangladesh are being attacked and killed because ‘they sowed’ it and brought it upon themselves. The phrase, ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’ has its origin in the Bible and speaks about retribution and deserved consequences of the actions.

This drew lot of ire on social media where netizens questioned The Scroll columnist on what exactly did the ISKCON temple and other Hindu devotees had ‘sown’ to deserve the brutality unleashed upon them.

However, hours later, Alves put up another ‘clarification’ tweet claiming that she was ‘getting hate’ for her tweet justifying violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, and added ‘context’ to the same. She claimed that the it was because of the so-called hate minorities in India are subjected to, the same is being unleashed upon Hindus in Bangladesh because an ‘eye for an eye’.

Scroll and The Swaddle columnist not only justified violence unleashed upon Hindus in Bangladesh by an Islamist mob for celebrating the Hindu festival Vijayadashami/Dussehra but also gave ‘context’ to the same justification.

Alves has since reportedly deleted original tweet suggesting deserved retribution and protected her Twitter account.

However, Genesia Alves’ podcast account has extended support and vowed to ‘rip off the faces’ of ‘andhbhakts’ for ‘going after Genesia.

Look there’s no way we can stoop to the abysmal depths that andhbhakt trolls go to in this country but we can try – if you go after our @genesiaalves we’ll rip your faces off. — Thursday Bitches (@BitchesThursday) October 17, 2021

However, they have also deleted the tweet already. Here is the screenshot of the deleted tweet.

Now deleted tweet by Thursday Bitches

ISKCON Bangladesh violence

On Friday, October 15, the day of Vijayadashami and Dussehra, a frenzied mob of about 400-500 Islamists attacked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Noakhali district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. The attack left two people dead. The incident took place after a Facebook rumour about ‘insult to Quran’ at Durga Puja pandal went viral. Videos emerged on social media where a mob of enraged Muslims were seen pelting stones and vandalising makeshift Durga Puja pandals and attacking Hindu families in Bangladesh’s Chandpur area. At least two Hindu devotees have lost their lives in the violence.