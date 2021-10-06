Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress-friendly media shares cropped video, misleading news about ‘who was in the Fortuner’

As the investigation, as well as the propaganda around Lakhimpur Kheri violence intensifies, a new video of police interrogating an associate of former Congress MP’s nephew has emerged on social media.

In the viral video, a police officer is seen asking the injured man his name, address and other details. The man reveals that he is a resident of Charbagh Lucknow and works with Ankit Das, nephew of Congress leader and former MP Akhilesh Das.

Watch full video and understand how Congressi, Khalistani and Islamist used last few seconds of video to run their propaganda.@rohini_sgh @vinodkapri pic.twitter.com/4OCYCdJ0bB — Facts (@BefittingFacts) October 6, 2021

The officer then asked who and how did he travel with on the day of the violence. To this, the man revealed that he was in a black Fortuner (SUV) with Ankit Das, three others and a driver.

The police then asked if Ankit Das too was on the spot and if the car belonged to him. The man replied in positive. The officer then enquired about another car that was ahead in the convoy.

“Aage kiski gaadi thi? (Whose car was ahead?)” asked the officer.

“Vo mujhe nahi pata (That I don’t know),” replied the man. “Vo bhi to saath me hogi? (It too must be with you)” said the police officer asking the man to narrate the scene.

“Aage Thar sabke upar chadate hui jaa rahi thi aur peeche Fortuner thi (The Thar went ramming into poeple and there was a Fortuner behind),” informed the man. Thar was the car that was attacked by ‘farmer’ mob with stones and sticks, thereby breaking the windshield. The driver then lost balance and drove over the crowd. Subsequently, it is believed that the driver of the car was also thrashed by ‘farmer’ mob and killed.

The police further probed about the Thar to which the man said that while he does not know who was in the car, it did belong to ‘bhaiya’ and that the men were also with him. It is not yet clear who ‘bhaiya’ the man was referring to.

Reports suggest that the police are in search of Ankit Das.

Left ecosystem shares misleading information

Meanwhile, in a bid to further their propaganda, the left ecosystem has been promoting misleading information on social media by sharing a cropped video of this interrogation.

The Wire ‘Journalist’ Rohini Singh retweeted the cropped video shared by a farmers group on her Twitter timeline.

Rohini Singh retweets misleading and cropped video. Image Source: Twitter

In the video shared by Rohini, the man only speaks about Thar ‘running over’ the crowd and mowing people. The portion where he mentions he was in the Fortuner with nephew of a Congress leader is cropped out.

While, NDTV in its headline pertaining to the video insinuated that the man suggested the presence of Union Minister’s son in the violence-affected area.

Video Of Questioning Suggests Minister’s Son Present At UP Violence Sitehttps://t.co/F16g6nqKJn pic.twitter.com/USGAGVWjym — NDTV (@ndtv) October 6, 2021

NDTV in its report assumed that the man is referring to UP Minister’s son Ashish Mishra as ‘bhaiya.’

“The “Bhaiya” is seen (as) a reference to Ashish Mishra, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son,” reads the report.

This despite the man referred to Ankit Das as ‘bhaiya’ in the first half of the viral video. As we said, it is not yet clear which ‘bhaiya’ was being referred to in Thar. But everyone just assumed the ‘bhaiya’ is Ashish Mishra.

Who is Ankit Das?

Ankit Das is said to be the nephew of former Congress MP Akhilesh Das who was the Minister of Steel from January 2006 till May 2008 in the Manmohan Singh UPA-I government.

He was also the Mayor of Lucknow from May 1993 to November 1996.

Opposition continues to peddle lies

In a classic case of political opportunism, the opposition and the left ecosystem insisted that a deceased farmer was shot at despite the post-mortem report denying the same. The farmer unions as well as the family of the alleged farmer demanded a second autopsy to be conducted in the presence of union representatives.

Attacking the central government over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Gandhi scion said it is a systematic attack against the farmers. “Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they’re being murdered, the name of a union minister & his son is coming up in this incident (Lakhimpur Kheri). Yesterday, PM visited Lucknow but he didn’t visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It’s a systematic attack on farmers,” Gandhi said while addressing a press conference.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, a ‘farmer’ mob attacked a BJP convoy with stones and sticks. The windshield of one of the cars broke and the driver seemingly lost control, thereby running over the crowd. Two protestors are believed to have lost their lives. Subsequently, the mob took to violence and beat up the men from the convoy and killed BJP workers. As of now, it is reported about 8 people have lost their lives in the incident.