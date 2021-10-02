District Magistrate of Bahraich Dinesh Chandra on Wednesday informed that the second post-mortem report of the alleged farmer who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence also did not reveal any bullet injury.

The family of the deceased had claimed that the ‘farmer’ had died due to a bullet injury. They had refused to accept the first post-mortem report which suggested that the death was caused due to injuries, shock and brain hemorrhage.

The family had refused to cremate the body and had demanded another post-mortem to be conducted. Complying with the family’s request, the government had ordered a second autopsy for which an expert team was sent from Lucknow.

“Family of a person who died in Lakhimpur incident had raised doubts over post mortem and requested another one. The state government complied and post mortem was done again to ensure it is done impartially and transparently,” informed Chandra.

An expert panel of doctors had come from Lucknow to monitor the post mortem, which was recorded in compliance with the orders from Chief Minister’s Office: Dinesh Chandra, Bahraich DM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2021

“An expert panel of doctors had come from Lucknow to monitor the post mortem, which was recorded in compliance with the orders from Chief Minister’s Office,” he informed further.

Reportedly, the family is now satisfied with the autopsy report. “I have no issue now. The team from the Lucknow came for the post-mortem. We will accept the result. After few rituals, the cremation will take place,” said a family member of the deceased.

Farmer unions refused to accept autopsy report

Not just the family of the deceased farmer, even Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had issued a statement insisting that the protesting farmer had died due to a bullet injury.

“We upheld our earlier statement that one of the protestors was shot dead by the team of the minister’s son,” SKM said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union President Rajveer Singh Jadaun also claimed, “Sukhwinder was shot dead. However, this was not confirmed in the first post-mortem. His post-mortem will be performed again by a team of doctors from AIIMS, BHU, PGI and a senior forensic doctor in the presence of SKM representatives in Bahraich.”

Republic Day redux

Not even ten months since the left ecosystem played the same card, they once again claimed the farmers are being shot at by the ‘fascist government.’

To flare up the January 26 riots, the left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death of a protestor who lost his life due to overturning of his tractor, by claiming that the protestor was shot dead by the police. Many journalists too, had peddled the lie, claiming that the ‘farmer’ was shot by Delhi police. In reality, the deceased person had received serious injuries when his tractor flipped up during an attempt to perform stunts.

The postmortem report had confirmed that the man had died due to an accident and not bullet injuries. According to the autopsy report, the rioter had died during the tractor rally succumbing to the antemortem injuries he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video of the incident.

The post mortem report clarifies that he (farmer who died during the tractor rally in Delhi yesterday) was not shot. He succumbed to the antemortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video: Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly in Rampur, UP pic.twitter.com/goFuCA1I2X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2021

Despite this, the left ecosystem continued to spread fake news on the so-called farmer’s death. The Wire in an article titled “Autopsy Doctor Told Me He’d Seen the Bullet Injury But Can Do Nothing as His Hands are Tied” quoted the grandfather of the deceased to cast aspersions on the cause of the death of the protester and allege that the administration is hiding his real cause of the death.