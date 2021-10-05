Tuesday, October 5, 2021
BJP’s Sumit Jaiswal reveals what happened during Lakhimpur violence, says vehicle was hit with sticks and stones amid ‘maaro, maaro’ chants

Sumit Jaiswal said that everyone in the crowd carried sharp weapons and looked prepared to launch a big attack. He somehow then managed to escape from the vehicle.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Sumit Jaiswal narrates his version of the Lakhimpur violence, says it is impossible that a farmer could commit such monstrosity
Image Credit: India Today
27

Sumit Jaiswal was earlier spotted running away from the Lakhimpur violence in a video. Earlier, it was then claimed that the man in the video was the son of the Union Minister Ajay Mishra, but it turned out that the person in the video was actually Sumit Jaiswal.

Aaj Tak reached out to Jaiswal who also happened to be an an eye-witness of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Jaiswal gave his version of the series of events that led to the Lakhimpur incident.

He said ‘We were present at the function where deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was about to arrive, the function was going on at the place and when it was announced that he was about to reach Singahi, we moved towards the Kalecharan mor to receive him, then some protesters were protesting ahead of Tigunia, when we reached near them and the vehicle moved in the midst of the crowd, then they started hitting the vehicle with sticks chanting ‘Maaro, Maaro’.’

He continued, ‘Those people did not even look like they were from our town or district because the people from our district never dressed like that, and how those people acted with violence, they looked determined to attack the vehicle and the stones that were being pelted broke the windows of the vehicle, and when the windows broke, the driver Hari Om who was driving the vehicle got hit in the eye or the head and the vehicle stopped uncontrollably near a corner. As soon as the the vehicle stopped, the crowd surrounded the driver and got him off the vehicle and started attacking him.’

Jaiswal said that everyone in the crowd carried sharp weapons and looked prepared to launch a big attack. He somehow then managed to escape from the vehicle. He then also asserted that he did not think those people were farmers because they have killed Shubham Kumar who was also from a farmer family. Jaiswal also added that even he belonged to a farmer family and that most of the people in their districts were farmers. He said that it was impossible for a farmer to commit such kind of monstrosity.

Jaiswal also added that the manner in which Shubham Mishra was killed was shocking and that Mishra was hit repeatedly on his head. He said that the murder could not be committed by farmers and that darker forces were behind the incident. Jaiswal is a BJP worker and a member of the Nagar Palika Parishad Lakhimpur from Shivpuri.

Jaiswal is a close associate of Aashish and is often spotted with him at various events. He has also registered a complaint in connection with the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. In his complaint, he has accused 10-15 unnamed individuals of murder, criminal conspiracy and numerous other sections.

 

Searched termsLakhimpur Kheri
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

