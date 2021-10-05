On October 5 (Local Time), Project Veritas released another video in its Covid-19 investigative series with clips from some scientists working for Pfizer. The officials were heard saying that the antibodies built after contracting Covid-19 are “probably better than the vaccination”.

One of the Pfizer scientists, identified as Nick Karl, said that in case someone has natural immunity, that means if they had contracted Covid-19, there is a high probability that they have more antibodies against the virus. He added that in such cases, the person is at a better position in terms of antibodies compared to what he could get from the vaccine. Karl is one of the scientists who is directly involved in the production of the Covid-19 vaccine at Pfizer, as per Project Veritas.

He said, “When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination.”

Karl added that what the (Pfizer) vaccine gives a person is antibodies that develop based on just a part of the virus. When someone gets the virus, they start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus.

However, Karl added that the vaccine mandate was a positive step for society. He said, “The city [of New York] needs like vax cards and everything. It’s just about making it so inconvenient for unvaccinated people to the point where they’re just like, ‘F*ck it. I’ll get it.’ You know?”

Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist Chris Croce was caught on a hidden camera saying that if a person has natural Covid-19 antibodies, that person is protected for a longer period compared to the antibodies gained via a vaccine. He also called Pfizer ‘an evil corporation’.

He said, “I still feel like I work for an evil corporation because it comes down to profits in the end. I mean, I’m there to help people, not to make millions and millions of dollars. So, I mean, that’s the moral dilemma… Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now,” Croce said that the immunity that a person gets after contracting the Covid-19 virus is the result of the natural response of the body.

When Veritas journalist asked him about the monoclonal antibody treatments, Croce said that it was pushed aside because of the cost involved. Notably, monoclonal antibody treatments are a way of treating Covid-19 that aims at reducing hospitalizations, viral loads and severity of the disease. It depends on the monoclonal antibodies that are similar to the ones that the body naturally makes in response to an infection.

Pfizer Scientist Rahul Khandke admitted that the scientists had been asked to keep the information from the public. He said, “We’re bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like — be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public.” He added, “If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up.”

Experts had categorically vouched against natural immunity

US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci in September had said even if the person had Covid-19 in the past, there was no surity if the person would be protected for an indefinite amount of time. He said, “So it is conceivable that you got infected, you’re protected, but you may not be protected for an indefinite amount of time. So, I think that is something that we need to sit down and discuss seriously because you very appropriately pointed out, it is an issue and there could be an argument saying what you said.” He was responding to a study in Israel that pointed out that natural immunity was better compared to the vaccine.

In the same month, a study published by CDC claimed over 35% of cases did not develop antibodies after contracting the disease. Based on that study and studies done by Pfizer and Moderna, a paper published in Nebraska Medicine claimed that natural immunity is not better than the vaccine. It also pointed out another CDC study that claimed unvaccinated individuals with a history of contracting Covid-19 has 2.34 times more chance of contracting the disease again.