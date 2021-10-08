The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has released a statement announcing a nationwide protest on October 9 to protest against the targeted killing of seven Kashmiri Hindus by the Jihadists in the last 5 days. On October 8, the VHP in a statement stated, “that the best way to end Islamic terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is to safely rehabilitate the exiled Kashmiri Hindus and provide them free mobility in the valley”.

The statement by VHP said that the grave of the Islamic Jihadi Terrorism will be dug by India only.

The Central General Secretary of VHP Milind Parande condemned the brutal killing of 7 civilians in the valley. Parande expressed deep concern about the targeted killings of Hindus in the valley and urged the Central government to take coercive steps to tackle the Islamic Jihadists spreading their tentacles in Kashmir.

He wrote that the government should teach a lasting lesson to the terror state of Pakistan. The statement added that the government should encourage the rehabilitation of the indigenous Hindu migrants back to the valley. This he said would be the best way to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the statement, Hindu organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the VHP would stage protests across the country on October 9 in which they will burn effigies representing Pakistan’s terror regime.

Islamic terrorists and their apologists in India were warned by Milind Parande that their ill-fated attempt to break India’s unity and integrity will fail miserably. He stated that Hindu organisations will respond appropriately to such ill-fated attempts.

Slamming the Islamist apologists, the General Secretary of VHP remarked that when Hindus or Sikhs are mercilessly butchered, these apologists of Islamic terrorism say nothing. Milind Parande warned the apologists that these Islamic terrorist snakes who they have been feeding would someday come back to bite them. He remarked that to prevent the terror state of Pakistan from exploiting terrorism as a political tool, the international community will have to intervene soon.

In conclusion, the VHP statement added, that it stands in solidarity with the families of those who have been systematically targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. “Every VHP worker and entire Hindu society stands with the families of the victims. Their sacrifices will not be wasted. Indians will now etch the grave of Islamic terrorism in the country”.

In an extremely brutal attack, two teachers, a Hindu and a Sikh, were killed by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir. The teachers had asked students to attend the 15th August function in schools. As per reports, the teachers present were segregated on basis of their religions and presumably Muslim teachers were allowed to go. The Hindu and Sikh teacher were dragged outside and shot at point-blank range. The terrorists then fled.

This attack came in less than 48 hours after the killing of Makhan Lal Bindroo, the Kashmiri Pandit who stood his ground and refused to leave Kashmir even during the heights of Islamic terror in 1990s.

The brutal killing of Makhan Lal Bindroo took to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in five days.