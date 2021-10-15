‘He was sent by agencies’: Watch viral video of Nihangs gloating about murdering a man and dismembering him at ‘farmers’ protest

A video of Nihang Sikhs went viral on social media platforms on October 15. In the video, the Sikhs were heard justifying the murder of the man in cold blood, saying he had disrespected Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The Nihang Sikh explaining the incident said, “See, he is a Punjabi man. He was wearing Sikh-like attire. We caught him at the Singhu border when he was trying to run away after disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Our Singhs have chopped his hand and leg.”

Check how Brutally a man has been lynched today by so called Farmers.



Lakhimpur Khiri lynching was trial for them. These goons escaped punishment, so now this.



If they won’t be taken to task now, there will be more. Will @RakeshTikaitBKU @_YogendraYadav justify this too? https://t.co/U0siFpu2Mv pic.twitter.com/Q2PNlWj83r — Ankur (@iAnkurSingh) October 15, 2021

He further claimed that he was sent by the ‘agencies’. He said, “Every Sikh should watch it. He came to our place and disrespected Guru Granth Sahib Ji. We caught him. The people of Punjab should stay alert. He was sent by agencies to disrespect Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Do not trust anyone.”

Dead body found at Kundli border

On October 15, a dead body was found hanging at the Kundli border, one of the protests sites of farmers. As per reports, Nihangs had killed the man, alleging that he came to disrespect Guru Granth Sahib Ji. They also claimed that he was paid Rs. 30,000 to do so. In the video shared on social media networks, before dragging him away from the site, the Nihangs were seen questioning him who sent him after chopping off his hand.