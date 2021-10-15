Nihang Sikhs admit killing a man, chopping his hand and foot, at Kundli border alleging that he ‘disrespected’ the Guru Granth Sahib

On October 15, a dead body was found hanging at the Kundli border. Nihang Sikhs have admitted that they killed him. The victim’s hand and foot were chopped off, and the body had several injury marks. There were reports that Nihang Sikhs who are lodged at the Kundli border did not let Police take the body at first. Now the whole incident is unfolding and videos have emerged in which Nihang Sikhs were seen admitting to killing the person in cold blood. The reason that Nihangs are giving is that the person was allegedly hired to disrespect (beadbi) Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Swaroop at the farmer protest site on Singhu Border.

In a video published on Facebook by Jathedar Baba Nrain Singh, Nihang Sikhs were seen manhandling the half-dead body of the person. They tied him up and dragged him away from the site. The other Nihang Sikhs standing around them were heard cheering and raising slogans “Jo Bole Sau Nihal Sat Shri Akaal” and other Sikh slogans. An old Nihang was seen cleaning the blood off his sword. In the background, someone was heard saying, “Go and hang him outside. People should know what will happen [to those who disrespect Guru Granth Sahib Ji].

The post reads, “Today morning at around 3:30 AM at Singhu Border, a man was caught by Nihangs who was running away after disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Jathedar Baba Amandip Singh chopped his hand. Jathedar baba Narain Singh chopped his leg.”

Update Singhu Border :

निहंगों का बयान- मृतक युवक को 30 हजार रुपए देकर सिंघु बॉर्डर भेजा गया। उसने पवित्र गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की बेअदबी की। हम उसे घसीटते हुए मंच के पास ले आए। एक हाथ काट दिया। लाश को बेरिकेड्स से लटका दिया।



देखिए, तालिबान की तरह कैसे कुबूल रहे हैं ये निहंग… — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) October 15, 2021

According to Sachin Gupta, correspondent Dainik Bhaskar, Nihang Sikhs have alleged that the person was sent to disrespect Guru Granth Sahib Ji, and he was paid Rs. 30,000 for the act.