Friday, October 15, 2021
Updated:

Disturbing visuals from Kundli border: Nihang Sikhs chop off man’s hand, cut his foot, hang body in public, justify the act as ‘punishment for blasphemy’

His right hand was chopped and tied near his body at Kundli border, between Haryana and Delhi which has been occupied by so-called protesting farmers. 

Kundli border: Nihang Sikhs chop off man's hand, hang his body in public
Kundli border: Nihang Sikhs murder man, chop off hand and hang body at protest site
404

A man was found brutally murdered with his right hand chopped and hung to a barricade at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site just outside of New Delhi on Friday morning. 

The incident caused a huge outrage in the area and the farmers blocked the police from reaching the site. 

As per The New Indian, an unidentified man was hacked to death by Nihang Sikhs on Thursday night for allegedly desecrating the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. His right hand was chopped and tied near his body at Kundli border, between Haryana and Delhi which has been occupied by so-called protesting farmers. 

The victim’s body was then tied to a barricade using ropes just behind the main protesting stage for public viewing. 

Man found hanging at Kundli border. Image Source: Live Adalat

As per an Amar Ujala report, the man was thrashed brutally and dragged before being killed. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. 

Images of the gruesome scene are going viral on social media. In a Facebook post by one Jathedar Baba Nrain Singh, it is mentioned that the deceased person had allegedly ‘disrespected’ the Guru Granth Sahib and hence Jathedar Baba Aman Singh had cut his limbs as punishment.

Caution: Gory visuals, viewer discretion advised.

Image from Facebook

As per media reports, the incident occurred around 3.30 in the morning. There is another video viral on social media where the badly beaten, brutally injured victim is seen lying helpless on the ground while some angry Nihangs surround him. The man’s chopped hand is seen lying next to him.

In the above video, a Nihang Sikh leader is seen saying “This man was punished for disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib. We have cut his limbs. He is a Punjabi, yet he did this. Punjabis have to be careful. It is a conspiracy by the government to promote disrespect against Guru Granth Sahib.”

As per reports, the Nihags are seen admitting to the brutal murder, saying the man was sent to the protest site with a cash bribe of Rs 30 thousand to disrespect the Sikh holy book and hence he has been punished.

The police have now managed to send the body for post-mortem to a nearby civil hospital. It was also reported that initially the police were barred from entering the site by Nihang Sikhs and alleged ‘farmers’. 

In April last year, a group of Nihangs had injured two police officers and the chopped-off hand of another police officer at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. The Nihangs were reportedly triggered after they were stopped at a vegetable market by Mandi board officials and asked to produce ‘curfew license’ amidst the lockdown.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

 

