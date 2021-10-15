A man was found brutally murdered with his right hand chopped and hung to a barricade at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site just outside of New Delhi on Friday morning.

The incident caused a huge outrage in the area and the farmers blocked the police from reaching the site.

As per The New Indian, an unidentified man was hacked to death by Nihang Sikhs on Thursday night for allegedly desecrating the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. His right hand was chopped and tied near his body at Kundli border, between Haryana and Delhi which has been occupied by so-called protesting farmers.

FLASH: An unnamed person has been killed last night after his hand was cut off allegedly by a group of Nihang Sikhs at Kundli border, between Haryana & Delhi. The victim was accused of having desecrated the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. His dead body was tied for public view. pic.twitter.com/NTtCS4Mp2U — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) October 15, 2021

The victim’s body was then tied to a barricade using ropes just behind the main protesting stage for public viewing.

Man found hanging at Kundli border. Image Source: Live Adalat

As per an Amar Ujala report, the man was thrashed brutally and dragged before being killed. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

Images of the gruesome scene are going viral on social media. In a Facebook post by one Jathedar Baba Nrain Singh, it is mentioned that the deceased person had allegedly ‘disrespected’ the Guru Granth Sahib and hence Jathedar Baba Aman Singh had cut his limbs as punishment.

Caution: Gory visuals, viewer discretion advised.

Image from Facebook

As per media reports, the incident occurred around 3.30 in the morning. There is another video viral on social media where the badly beaten, brutally injured victim is seen lying helpless on the ground while some angry Nihangs surround him. The man’s chopped hand is seen lying next to him.

Check how Brutally a man has been lynched today by so called Farmers.



Lakhimpur Khiri lynching was trial for them. These goons escaped punishment, so now this.



If they won’t be taken to task now, there will be more. Will @RakeshTikaitBKU @_YogendraYadav justify this too? https://t.co/U0siFpu2Mv pic.twitter.com/Q2PNlWj83r — Ankur (@iAnkurSingh) October 15, 2021

In the above video, a Nihang Sikh leader is seen saying “This man was punished for disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib. We have cut his limbs. He is a Punjabi, yet he did this. Punjabis have to be careful. It is a conspiracy by the government to promote disrespect against Guru Granth Sahib.”

As per reports, the Nihags are seen admitting to the brutal murder, saying the man was sent to the protest site with a cash bribe of Rs 30 thousand to disrespect the Sikh holy book and hence he has been punished.

The police have now managed to send the body for post-mortem to a nearby civil hospital. It was also reported that initially the police were barred from entering the site by Nihang Sikhs and alleged ‘farmers’.

In April last year, a group of Nihangs had injured two police officers and the chopped-off hand of another police officer at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. The Nihangs were reportedly triggered after they were stopped at a vegetable market by Mandi board officials and asked to produce ‘curfew license’ amidst the lockdown.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.