Lord Shri Ram’s Janmbhoomi Ayodhya was illuminated on November 03 as the Uttar Pradesh government’s Tourism Department lit nine lakh earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali, creating a world record. Ram Ki Pauri in Ayodhya was lit with innumerable oil lamps, laser shows and crackers on the occasion of Deepotsav creating mesmerizing imagery.

With the largest number of diyas lit during the Deepotsav, it won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to share the Guinness World Record certificate.

“In the holy city of Shri Ayodhya, the banks of Saryu have come alive with lightings. With the spirit of truth, affection and world welfare, a world record has been set for lighting the maximum number of lamps with Vedic chants. This record is a result of the faith and belief of the devotees of Lord Shri Ram. I want to extend my greetings to everyone who participated in this Deepotsav program,” the CM Tweeted.

The city of Ayodhya broke its own Guinness record made last year when the citizens lit 5,84,572 earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu.

Apart from Ram Ki Pauri, the city of Ayodhya was lit with 3 lakh additional diyas at different locations taking the tally to 12 lakh oil lamps.

The lamps were lit with the chanting of Vedic mantras that resonated in the entire city of Lord Shri Ram.

The occasion was graced by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who apart from lighting diyas, performed aarti at the ghat.

Apart from Deepotsav, the devotees also participated to watch the 3D hologram, projection mapping and laser show at the banks of river Saryu.

This was followed by a magnificent display of fireworks.

While addressing the devotees at the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath exclaimed that no power in the world can stop the construction of a majestic Ram Temple in Ayodhya by 2023.

Talking about the grand event, Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said, “This time in the Deepotsav, apart from 45 help groups, students from 15 Universities and five colleges including students of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University participated as volunteers.”

The event was made possible by a total of 12,000 volunteers.

The enchanting Ramleela was also performed by several artists as part of the Deepotsav.

The UP CM in his speech also encouraged seva bhaav (the act of giving). “Tomorrow is Diwali. I would urge all of you that tomorrow there should be no such deprived, no such Dalit, no such person in Uttar Pradesh, in whose house the lamp of Deepawali is not lit and the sweets of Deepawali do not reach,” Yogi said in his address.

Simultaneously, the UP government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) till Holi next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05, 2020, had laid the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Since then the city of Ayodhya has seen many celebrations along with major infrastructural developments.

Adityanath in June had announced that the state government will develop Ayodhya as a religious, Vedic and solar city with world-class facilities. Laid on a historical, cultural and spiritual foundation, Ayodhya is all set to become a global tourist destination while being a sustainable city.