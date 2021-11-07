Baba vs Babua: Yogi Adityanath takes on Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah, calls out opposition’s lack of public service during COVID

“Those who cannot stand with you in time of tragedy and cannot share your pain, should be given a befitting reply in the language they understand,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Etawah. On November 6, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Etawah to inaugurate multiple projects.

During his address to the public, without taking the name of Akhilesh Yadav, he pointed out that the opposition leaders were in home isolation during a pandemic. He said, “Those who cannot be with you during the time of need. Those who cannot come to support you during pandemic. Those who stayed active only on Twitter, I want to tell them, Babua, Twitter will give you votes.” CM Yogi laid the foundation and inaugurated projects worth Rs. 475 crore in Etawah.

#WATCH | I had come here twice during Corona. But people of other parties were in home isolation, at home when you were in a crisis.They should stay there even during polls.They need to be answered just like that. Tell them, "Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega: UP CM in Etawah pic.twitter.com/NfhXLHse62 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2021

Earlier, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav had thrown a ‘Baba’ barb at Yogi Adityanath and suggested that the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur should not contest elections as he is already on his way out.

UP govt worked extensively during Covid period

While speaking about the work the state government has done during a pandemic, CM Yogi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP government presented the perfect UP Model not only for the country but also for the world. He said, “With the help of experts and corona warriors, the government continuously worked for the people of the state. We had the least deaths, least cases and maximum tests in the state. We have vaccinated maximum people as well.”

Jibes at Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a further jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, who was born in Etawah district, CM Yogi said, “There were people who were born in Etawah and opposing the vaccination program. But the people of Etawah took the vaccine and gave a befitting reply to them. Now it is our responsibility that those who haven’t taken the vaccine yet, should get it as soon as possible. It is a protective cover against Covid-19 infection.” Reminding people about the statement Akhilesh Yadav had made praising Jinnah, CM Yogi said a few days back, someone was calling Jinnah his idol.

He further added that the government under PMKAY provided a free ration for eight months in 2020 and seven months in 2021. “On Diwali, the government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to further extend the program for four months. Under the program, the families would get 35 KG ration, 1 KG dal, 1 G sugar, 1 KG edible oil and 1 KG salt,” he said. Other families under the scheme will also get benefits as per the scheme. He said, during previous governments, these benefits did not reach the poor because of the ration mafia.

‘Only determined governments complete the project’

CM Yogi said, “We not only laid down the foundation of multiple projects but also inaugurated them as well. Those who have ill intentions and indulge in corruption may lay down the foundation, but the public does not let them do the inauguration. Three years ago, we laid the foundation of many projects in your region, and now I am here to inaugurate them.”

यह सिर्फ हमारी सरकार में होता है कि शिलान्यास हम करते हैं और उद्घाटन भी हम ही करते हैं।



आज से 03 वर्ष पहले जिन परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास किया था, आज उनका लोकार्पण करने के लिए मैं आपके बीच उपस्थित हूं: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) November 6, 2021

He further added that the UP government has worked on reviving and maintaining 700 temples. “In the past, the governments spent this money on maintaining graveyards,” he said. He further added that Ayodhya Diwali had become an international attraction. “It is the same Ayodhya where Ram Bhakts were shot at. Where politicians were afraid to go,” he added.

Zero tolerance against ciminals

CM Yogi added that his government has zero-tolerance against criminals. He said, “We have worked on zero-tolerance against the criminals. But some people have become saviours of these criminals. Now it is time we have to take action against those who try to save the criminals. Our bulldozer is ready whoever tries to indulge in criminal activities.”

Fuel price drop

CM Yogi also talked about the price drop in petrol and diesel in the state. He said, “Keeping the hardship faced by the people, we have reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs. 12 in the state.”

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh

The UP Assembly elections are scheduled for early 2022. The political parties have already begun to campaign for the upcoming elections.