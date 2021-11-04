Thursday, November 4, 2021
Updated:

After centre cuts excise duty on fuel, NDA ruled states follow the suit, UP announces petrol-diesel price will come down by Rs 12

BJP ruled states give Diwali gift to citizens, reduce fuel prices ahead of the Hindu festival.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Modi to set-up digital archives for all Central Vista construction workers as a tribute and honor them with certificates
Image Credit: Reuters
11

On November 3, after the centre announced cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the NDA-ruled states followed suit and reduced VAT on the fuel. The BJP/NDA-ruled stated announced new fuel prices almost immediately after the Government of India said that the petrol price would be reduced by Rs 5 and diesel price would go down by Rs 10 from November 4.

Uttar Pradesh

Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Office announced that prices of diesel and petrol in the state would be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each.

Before announcing the additional reduction in the price of fuel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Modi for reducing excise duty. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel in the public interest has brought more happiness on Diwali. The decision is going to bring relief to every section of society. Heartfelt thanks to the respected Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of the state.”

Karnataka

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai, thanked Prime Minister Modi for the decision. He further added that the state of Karnataka has decided to reduce the price of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre. The petrol price in the state would go down to Rs 95.50 and diesel price would be Rs 81.50.

It will be applicable across the state from the evening of November 4. “It is the gift of Diwali to the people of the state by the central and state government,” he added.

Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, thanked PM Modi and announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 on VAT for both petrol and diesel. In a tweet, he said, “Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7/- with immediate effect.”

Tripura

Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, also welcomed the decision by the central government. He said, “Following Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji led central govt’s decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow.”

Bihar

Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy CM of Bihar, announced a reduction of VAT by Rs 1.30 on petrol and 1.90 on diesel. The total price of the fuel will go down by Rs 6.30 for petrol and Rs 11.90 for diesel in the state.

Goa

Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of thanked PM Modi for the Diwali gift to all Indians by reducing excise duty on the fuel. He announced an additional reduction of VAT by Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel. He said. “The Modi Govt. has given a great Diwali gift to all Indians by announcing a reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel. I thank the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji as this decision shall give great relief to the common man and help control inflation.”

He further added, “In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce an additional Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre.”

Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, thanked PM Modi for the announcement.

He also announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 on VAT and said, “Today, the state has announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 per litre in petrol and diesel prices.”

He added, “Gujarat Administration has decided to implement the central government’s decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel from midnight today.”

Manipur

N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, thanked PM Modi for the decision and announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 on VAT for both petrol and diesel.

Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, announced an additional reduction of Rs 2 on VAT, making it a total price drop of Rs 7 for petrol in the state.

Sikkim

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), chief Minister of Sikkim, also announced an additional price drop of the fuel.

He said, “I would like to announce that the State Government will be reducing the prices of Petrol & Diesel in the state by Rs.7/(seven) per litre as a Diwali gift.”

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

