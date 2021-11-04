After centre cuts excise duty on fuel, NDA ruled states follow the suit, UP announces petrol-diesel price will come down by Rs 12

On November 3, after the centre announced cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the NDA-ruled states followed suit and reduced VAT on the fuel. The BJP/NDA-ruled stated announced new fuel prices almost immediately after the Government of India said that the petrol price would be reduced by Rs 5 and diesel price would go down by Rs 10 from November 4.

Uttar Pradesh

Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Office announced that prices of diesel and petrol in the state would be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each.

Prices of diesel and petrol in UP will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each: Chief Minister’s Office



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/yztoR9EVwF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2021

Before announcing the additional reduction in the price of fuel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Modi for reducing excise duty. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel in the public interest has brought more happiness on Diwali. The decision is going to bring relief to every section of society. Heartfelt thanks to the respected Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of the state.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा जनहित में पेट्रोल और डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी कम करने के निर्णय ने दीपावली को अतिरिक्त उल्लास से भर दिया है।



यह निर्णय समाज के हर वर्ग को राहत पहुंचाने वाला है।



सभी प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का हार्दिक आभार। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 3, 2021

Karnataka

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai, thanked Prime Minister Modi for the decision. He further added that the state of Karnataka has decided to reduce the price of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre. The petrol price in the state would go down to Rs 95.50 and diesel price would be Rs 81.50.

It will be applicable across the state from the evening of November 4. “It is the gift of Diwali to the people of the state by the central and state government,” he added.

ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi ಅವರ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರಕಾರ ಡೀಸಲ್ ಮೇಲೆ 10 ರೂ ಹಾಗೂ ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ 05 ರೂ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದು ಸ್ವಾಗತಾರ್ಹ ಜನರಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿಯ ಉಡಗೊರೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು,

1/3 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 3, 2021

Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, thanked PM Modi and announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 on VAT for both petrol and diesel. In a tweet, he said, “Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7/- with immediate effect.”

Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi ,I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7/- with immediate effect @nsitharaman — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2021

Tripura

Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, also welcomed the decision by the central government. He said, “Following Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji led central govt’s decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow.”

Following Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt’s decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 3, 2021

Bihar

Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy CM of Bihar, announced a reduction of VAT by Rs 1.30 on petrol and 1.90 on diesel. The total price of the fuel will go down by Rs 6.30 for petrol and Rs 11.90 for diesel in the state.

In Bihar there will be further reduction of state VAT by 1.30 Rs.on Petrol and 1.90 Rs .on Diesel apart from Rs5 & 10 Rs reduction on excise duty .Effectively Petrol will be cheaper by Rs.6.30 & Diesel by 11.90 in Bihar.@ABPNews @ANI @ZeeBiharNews @News18Bihar — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 3, 2021

Goa

Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of thanked PM Modi for the Diwali gift to all Indians by reducing excise duty on the fuel. He announced an additional reduction of VAT by Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel. He said. “The Modi Govt. has given a great Diwali gift to all Indians by announcing a reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel. I thank the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji as this decision shall give great relief to the common man and help control inflation.”

In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce an additional Rs 7 on Petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 3, 2021

He further added, “In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce an additional Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre.”

Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, thanked PM Modi for the announcement.

દેશવાસીઓને દિપાવલી ભેટ આપતા પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી @narendramodi જી એ પેટ્રોલ અને ડીઝલ પરની એકસાઈઝ ડ્યુટી ઘટાડી પેટ્રોલમાં લિટરે ૫ રૂપિયા અને ડીઝલમાં 10 રૂપિયા ઘટાડવાના કરેલા પ્રજાલક્ષી નિર્ણય બદલ સમગ્ર ગુજરાતની જનતા જનાર્દન આપનો હ્દયપૂર્વક આભાર માને છે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 3, 2021

He also announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 on VAT and said, “Today, the state has announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 per litre in petrol and diesel prices.”

આજે રાજ્યમાં પેટ્રોલ ડીઝલના ભાવમાં લિટરે વધારાનો 7 રૂપિયાનો ઘટાડો કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે.પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી @narendramodi જી એ કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલ પર લેવાની થતી એકસાઈઝ ડ્યુટીમાં ઘટાડો કરવાના કરેલા નિર્ણયને આજે મધ્યરાત્રીથી આ ભાવ ઘટાડા નો અમલ કરવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 3, 2021

He added, “Gujarat Administration has decided to implement the central government’s decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel from midnight today.”

Manipur

N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, thanked PM Modi for the decision and announced an additional reduction of Rs 7 on VAT for both petrol and diesel.

Heartily welcome PM @narendramodi Ji’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol & diesel as a gift to the people of this Nation on this Diwali.



I’m also please to announce that the Govt. of Manipur will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 3, 2021

Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, announced an additional reduction of Rs 2 on VAT, making it a total price drop of Rs 7 for petrol in the state.

उत्तराखण्ड सरकार ने भी पेट्रोल पर ₹2 प्रति लीटर की अतिरिक्त राहत देने का निर्णय लिया है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 3, 2021

Sikkim

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), chief Minister of Sikkim, also announced an additional price drop of the fuel.

In view of this decision & on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I would like to announce that the State Government will be reducing the prices of Petrol & Diesel in the state by Rs.7/(seven) per liter as a Diwali gift. This will come into effect starting today i.e 04/11/2021

2/2 — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) November 3, 2021

He said, “I would like to announce that the State Government will be reducing the prices of Petrol & Diesel in the state by Rs.7/(seven) per litre as a Diwali gift.”