On Tuesday (November 23), self-proclaimed ‘Islamophobia crusader’ and habitual fake-news peddler CJ Werleman appealed to his followers to boycott Indian products to supposedly save Muslims in India and Kashmir.

In a tweet, he pleaded, “Save Muslims in India and Kashmir: Boycott Indian products.” The ‘journalist’ had also plugged an old video, dating back to October 13 this year. Werleman, known for peddling misinformation about India, is a columnist with Shekhar Gupta’s The Print.

Screengrab of the tweet by CJ Werleman

At the very onset, he claimed that India is now the subject of a mounting international pressure and boycott campaign for its supposed ‘abuse of Muslims’ in India and the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. CJ Werleman lamented that Western democracies and Muslim majority nations have remained a ‘mute spectator’ to the Modi government’s alleged initiative to drive Indian Muslims to the neighbouring nations of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He alleged that India came under the global spotlight after a photojournalist named Bijay Shankar Baniya jumped on the dead body of an illegal encroacher during the eviction drive in the Darrang district of Assam. While citing an article from The Siasat Daily, Werleman stated that the Kuwait Assembly had condemned supposed atrocities committed against Muslims by ‘Indian authorities and Hindu extremists’. He reiterated that a global campaign to boycott Indian products was underway.

Tennis legend falls for fake news peddled by CJ Werleman

Earlier on October 21, the fake news peddler had tweeted a video of Pramod Muthalik, the chief of the Hindu activist group Shri Rama Sene, to allege that he called for violence against Muslims and the demolition of a mosque in Karnataka. “Leader of Hindutva group Sri Ram Sena calls for violence against Muslims and the demolition of Jumma Mosque in Karnataka,” he wrote.

Even tennis legend Martina Navratilova ended up falling for the fake news. OpIndia had earlier reported how left-liberal news websites had falsely claimed that Pramod Muthalik called for a “Babri-like” demolition of the Jamia Masjid in Gadag in Karnataka. However, in reality, he had made no such claims.

Werleman is a habitual fake news peddler who spends time spewing anti-India venom while inventing incidents out of thin air. Earlier in September, he had called for ‘regime decapitation’ strikes against India.