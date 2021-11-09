For the second year in a row, the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape and attempt to rape cases, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2020.

The figures for crime against women peaked at 34,535 in 2020. The report further revealed that as many as 409 cases of rape were reported just in the capital city of Jaipur in 2020.

According to monthly crime data, just the Jaipur police filed 84 cases of murder this year till September as compared to 69 in 2020.

The Director-General of Police, ML Mathur in the month of August had informed that the state reported a 16 per cent increase in crime rates from 2013 to 2019.

Addressing a press conference, the DGP further said that 31 per cent more cases were registered in 2019 as compared to 2018.

‘Manufacturing dissent in non-Congress states’

While the state of Uttar Pradesh is close to Rajasthan in the number of crime cases, strangely the Congress leadership, especially the Gandhi family rolls into gymnastics to manufacture dissent in the neighbouring state.

From Hathras to Lakhimpur, the Congress leadership hopped, skipped, laughed, jumped and toppled to make the most of the two unfortunate cases in UP. Moreover, the Gandhi siblings left no opportunity to click silhouettes with the victims to circulate in media.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hug the family of a victim killed in the Lakhimpur violence. Image Source: New Indian Express

They even camped in the state led by the opposition to ‘demand justice’ for the victims while their own state is on fire.

The law and order situation in Rajasthan is precarious. Women and Dalits are being brutalised with impunity. Ashok Gehlot led Congress government is sleeping on wheels.



But Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, who specialise in photo op politics, are no where to been seen… pic.twitter.com/8IbwiBhuNv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 11, 2021

Maqsood thrashes neighbour Nandu Bai

A video surfaced on social media on Monday where two men can be seen thrashing a woman brutally in Rajasthan’s Kota. Reportedly, Maqsood and his son thrashed Nandu Bai with sticks when she went to ask for the money lent to the duo.

The dispute escalated and Maqsood along with his son beat Nandu Bai leaving her unconscious. The incident is from Rajasthan’s Suket area. The victim is being treated at Jhalawar hospital and one accused has been arrested.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera which went viral on social media.

23-year-old woman gangraped in Dausa

In another incident from Monday, a 23-year-old woman was gangraped in Rajasthan’s Dausa by four men. The victim had arrived in Jaipur to meet a female friend of hers.

She then met her friend’s boyfriend who accompanied her to Dausa. The man had two other accomplices with him. As per the complaint, the accused gave her alcohol to drink.

The three accused were then joined by a fourth person after which all four of them took turns to rape her. The victim was also brutally thrashed by the accused.

Qutubuddin murdered his father on ‘Allah’s instructions’

Rajasthan police on November 01 arrested Qutubuddin (40) for murdering his father on ‘Allah’s instructions.’ The police informed that Qutubuddin’s father Ibrahim Khan was ailing.

Qutubuddin murdered his father brutally saying that he was “instructed by Allah” to send his father to him. During the investigation, it was found that Qutubuddin had also murdered in mother in the month of Ramzan but the family kept the matter under the wraps.

Judge arrested for sexually exploiting a minor boy

A judge in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur was arrested on November 03 for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old minor boy. The judge has been sent to 15 days in judicial custody by a magistrate court on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the young boy used to visit a stadium to play tennis. Several police officials and judges also frequented the same stadium to play.

The woman in her complaint revealed that the judge first befriended the boy and started taking him home from the stadium. He used to then intoxicate the boy with narcotic substances to sexually assault him.

This went on for months till the boy complained of pain to his mother.

Minor raped and impregnated his minor cousin

In another case from November, the Rajasthan police arrested a minor for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old cousin. The matter came to light after the girl delivered a baby girl at a government hospital.

The girl’s family was aware of the pregnancy, however, they chose to stay mum due to family relations. The victim’s family has refused to accept the newborn child.

The accused had been staying with the girl and her family during vacations.

5 Rajasthan cops punished for beating and stripping colleague

As per a Hindustan Times report, the Rajasthan Police department has sent five constables to the police line following a complaint.

The incident is from November 04 when five police officials barged into the room of a head constable deployed in a police station in Udaipur, thrashed and stripped him in an inebriated condition.

The victim was also threatened by the accused cops.

School teacher raped 11-year-old

A 31-year-old government school teacher was by the Rajasthan police in October for raping an 11-year-old schoolgirl in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

As per reports, the minor girl in her statement to the police revealed that the teacher asked her to stay back after school hours on October 5 and sexually assaulted her. The accused also threatened her to not report the incident.

However, after staying quiet for more than a week, the girl called a child helpline number she found on her school textbook and reported the matter. The accused was arrested from his home in Alwar.

Obsessive lover murdered woman, hugged her dead body

In another horrific incident, a 21-year-old made advances at a victim Shanti Devi who is the mother of two sons while she was at Jojawar Nadi for MGNREGA work.

When the victim shunned his advances, the accused attacked her with an axe and hacked her to pieces till she died. He then hugged her body after hacking her to death.

As per the police, the accused had been harassing and stalking the victim for several months.

Exposing the sad state of affairs, the aforementioned incidents are just a handful from the plethora reported every day.

From cold-blooded murder to gangrape, the law and order situation in Congress leader Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan is worrisome.

In official statistics released by the State police, a 28% increase in atrocities against Dalit women, 20% in burglary and 28% in cases of theft between January and July were reported this year.

Conveniently ignoring the rise in crime rates in Rajasthan, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s social media timeline is flooded with political gimmicks in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh.