Elle India deletes Hinduphobic cartoon from their social media pages after receiving backlash

Not even 24 hours since Elle India posted a Hinduphobic cartoon, the fashion magazine has now deleted it from their social media platforms after receiving a huge backlash.

Elle on Sunday had posted a cartoon by one Lord_VoldeMaut depicting ‘saffron-clad goons’ shutting shops of brands like Tanishq and Fabindia. The cartoon also depicted a man in an orange gamcha (stole) beating a meat seller sporting a skull cap (presumably for selling beef).

Elle India’s Hinduphobic cartoon. Image Source: Instagram

The Hinduphobic cartoon was to support their article written by Ruman Baig in defence of brands like Fabindia and Tanishq. Interestingly, the magazine had picked up the cartoon off the internet without the artist’s consent.

The 19-year-old artist who has been allegedly receiving threats for his artwork has deleted his social media accounts. The claim was shared by an anonymous social media user on Twitter who did not provide any proof of the so-called attacks.

Update shared by an anonymous handle

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the artist had put up anti-Hindu content on Twitter and Instagram.

Netizens had reacted sharply to Elle’s biased and communal portrayal of the issue.

Elle comes out in support of Fabindia

In yet another attempt to demonize Hindu sentiments, Elle in its ‘sarcastic’ post had written, “It’s the recurring season where Indian fashion labels are schooled on how to creatively incorporate religion while designing their campaigns. Last year, @tanishqjewellery received a non-violent lesson on how to showcase jewellery without meddling with the ancient Hindu-Muslim narrative. Recently, @fabindiaofficial released and pulled down a Diwali campaign titled – Jashn-e-Riwaz.”

“Little did they know that the term means long-live Muslims in Urdu and is a secret ode to the Mughals. The fashion fraternity must learn how to not let their imaginations run free – a salwar for a Muslim woman is set in stone, and so is a bindi for a Hindu lady,” the post concluded.

From Tanishq to Manyawar to Fabindia, the author left no stone unturned to prove how the “intolerant” Hindus have been attacking businesses resulting in ‘economic losses.’

While the magazine has taken down the cartoon, the ‘sarcastic’ writeup continues to feature on their website.