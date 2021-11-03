Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Iran accuses the US of stealing oil in the Sea of Oman, confrontation reported

As per Iran’s state TV, the US forces used warships and helicopters to block an oil tanker of Iran in the Sea of Oman.

OpIndia Staff
Iran said they have thwarted an US attempt to steal oil from a tanker
Iran accused US of stealing oil in Gulf of Oman (representational image: carribean news global)
The Elite Revolutionary Guards of Iran have allegedly obstructed the United States from attempting to steal the oil in the Sea of Oman that belongs to the Islamic Republic. As per Iranian state TV, the incident took place recently. Reuters reported that Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet of the US said they have seen the reports of the incident but had no additional information on the matter.

As per Iran’s state TV, the US forces used warships and helicopters to block an oil tanker of Iran in the Sea of Oman. According to Anadolu Agency, a US military vessel confiscated the oil tanker of Iran and diverted oil to another tanker. It was headed to an undisclosed location. Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces got into action and took control of the second tanker. The US forces tried to chase the tanker with helicopters and warships but failed twice. It was brought back in Iran territorial waters.

IRGC claimed that it would soon release video footage of the whole incident. The United States has been reportedly warned by Iranian authorities on multiple occasions regarding its military activities in the Gulf. Iran has increased patrols to secure the passage of Iranian ships and put a curb on oil smuggling.

 

Searched termsIran oil US, Oil tanker Sea of Oman, Oil tanker blockade
