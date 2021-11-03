The Elite Revolutionary Guards of Iran have allegedly obstructed the United States from attempting to steal the oil in the Sea of Oman that belongs to the Islamic Republic. As per Iranian state TV, the incident took place recently. Reuters reported that Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet of the US said they have seen the reports of the incident but had no additional information on the matter.

#BREAKING

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in #Iran has thwarted an American hacking attempt to steal a cargo of Iranian oil in the Sea of ​​Oman today Wednesday November 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/0DFwJbf3jO — Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) November 3, 2021

As per Iran’s state TV, the US forces used warships and helicopters to block an oil tanker of Iran in the Sea of Oman. According to Anadolu Agency, a US military vessel confiscated the oil tanker of Iran and diverted oil to another tanker. It was headed to an undisclosed location. Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces got into action and took control of the second tanker. The US forces tried to chase the tanker with helicopters and warships but failed twice. It was brought back in Iran territorial waters.

IRGC claimed that it would soon release video footage of the whole incident. The United States has been reportedly warned by Iranian authorities on multiple occasions regarding its military activities in the Gulf. Iran has increased patrols to secure the passage of Iranian ships and put a curb on oil smuggling.