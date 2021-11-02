Islamists attack journalist Rubika Liyaquat for following a simple Hindu tradition of paying respect to place of work

Journalist Rubika Liyaquat recently became the object of Islamist ire after she uploaded a video of herself entering the news studio.

“The feeling is phenomenal…love you team for capturing the most beautiful feeling…” Ms Liyaquat said on Twitter while sharing a video in which was seen entering her news studio.

ग़ज़ब का एहसास है ये… love you team for capturing the most beautiful feeling.. pic.twitter.com/eFKufVbVW4 — Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) November 1, 2021

In the video, Rubika could be seen wearing a green dress and walking into the news studio from where she conducts her news shows. But the video irked Islamists on Twitter, who slammed the journalist for following the Indian culture of bowing in deference to one’s area of occupation before entering inside.

It is a common tradition followed by millions of people across the country as a mark of gratitude to their place of work, which is ultimately responsible for providing them livelihood. They bow in obeisance, touching the floor of their offices every day before entering inside.

Like millions of Indians, Ms Liyaquat also touched the floor before setting her foot inside the news studio. But, this raised the hackles of the Islamists online, who attacked the journalist for indulging in what they said was against the Islamic ethos.

Islamists on Twitter attack Rubika Liyaquat for following the Indian tradition of touching the floor of one’s place of work

One Umar Khan on Twitter reacted on Rubika’s tweet, saying that touching the floor runs counter to the Muslim culture.

Source: Twitter

Many other Islamists called Ms Liyaquat’s gesture of touching the floor of her news studio shirk. Shirk, according to Islam, is the sin of idolatry or polytheism.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Yet another Islamist rebuked the journalist, saying her faith is too weak, which is why she is bowing before everything.

Source: Twitter

Another Islamist insinuated that Ms Liyaquat was a sellout and all she cared about was money while Islam meant nothing to her.

Source: Twitter

Past online attacks by Islamists against Rubika Liyaquat

This is not the first time that Islamists have launched an online attack against Rubika Liyaquat. Last year, she was criticised by Islamists for wishing Eid in a yellow dress. In May 2019, Islamists targeted Ms Liyaquat for wearing make up, which they claimed was against Islam.