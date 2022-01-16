Afghanistan: Musician breaks down after Taliban sets his instrument on fire

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has intensified its crackdown on musicians in the country. On Saturday (January 15), Afghan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri informed that the Islamist outfit Taliban burnt down the musical instrument of a local musician in the Zazai Arub district in the Paktia province in Afghanistan.

In a video shared by Omeri, the musician could be seen weeping at the sight of his burnt music instrument. A Talib, standing in the vicinity, could be seen laughing and mocking the misery of the musician. Another Islamist remained fixated on capturing the video of the man.

Video : Taliban burn musician’s musical instrument as local musicians weeps. This incident happened in #ZazaiArub District #Paktia Province #Afghanistan . pic.twitter.com/zzCp0POeKl — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) January 15, 2022

Last month, Islamists associated with the Taliban were seen destroying harmonium and other musical instruments. The video was shared by Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam. He cited the example of Maulvis in Pakistan, who were initially against TV, radio and other modes of entertainment but later started using them to spread their propaganda. Hamza opined that it could also be a possibility with the Talibs.

In another video, shared by Natiq Malikzada from Afghanistan, Talibs were seen forcing a man to take an oath to never watch TV again in future. Later, they sentenced the TV to death and carried out the execution by smashing it. When the TV was destroyed, everyone in the crowd cheered in unison. Since they took over Afghanistan, one of their main objectives have been the destruction of all modes of entertainment.

In a recent order, the Taliban regime has banned live music at weddings and has ordered men and women to celebrate in separate halls at weddings. The group had earlier banned music in vehicles.

Recently the Taliban had also ordered the beheading of mannequins used by garment stores. They had said that the mannequins are “sinful idols” and violate Sharia laws, therefore they should be beheaded.