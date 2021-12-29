Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Taliban terrorists smash harmonium and sentence a TV to death, because ‘music is haram’

Hamza Azhar Salam, a journalist from Pakistan wrote that Maulvis in Pakistan too were earlier against TV, Radio and other modes of entertainment but started using them afterwards to spread their propaganda.

OpIndia Staff
Taliban smash harmonium, break musical instruments
Taliban radicals were seen smashing musical instruments and TV in Afghanistan
The Taliban hates musical instruments and often end up smashing them every now and then. In a recent video that has been going viral on social media platforms, Taliban terrorists could be seen destroying harmonium and other musical instruments.

The video was shared by Hamza Azhar Salam, a journalist from Pakistan. In the tweet, he wrote that though the Taliban was destroying the musical instruments, things could change in future.

He gave the example of Maulvis in Pakistan, who were against TV, Radio and other modes of entertainment but started using them to spread their propaganda.

In another video, shared by Natiq Malikzada from Afghanistan, Taliban terrorists could be seen making a man take an oath never to watch TV again. Later, the Taliban radical pronounced its judgement and sentenced the TV to death, and immediately carries out the execution, by smashing it. While the TV died in front of the crowd, everyone cheered.

The Taliban, however, do not seem to consider things like mobile phones, video cameras, Twitter, and the internet in general as ‘haram’ or anti-Islamic. They use them in plenty to spread their propaganda. The problem, it seems, is when the general public uses any device for some entertainment.

Taliban and its brutal history against entertainment

This is not the first time the Taliban was seen taking such strong steps against the modes of entertainment. Since they took over Afghanistan, one of the main aims have been revolving around destroying the modes of entertainment. In September this year, it was reported that Taliban terrorists destroyed several musical instruments, including Tabla, Piano and many others. 25 years ago, when the Taliban came to power, they had banned music and sports.

When they took over the country, the Taliban had set some theme parks on fire.

Many music students of Afghanistan fled the country after the Taliban took over to save their lives. They have taken refuge in Doha and Portugal.

 

