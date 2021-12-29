The Taliban hates musical instruments and often end up smashing them every now and then. In a recent video that has been going viral on social media platforms, Taliban terrorists could be seen destroying harmonium and other musical instruments.

The video was shared by Hamza Azhar Salam, a journalist from Pakistan. In the tweet, he wrote that though the Taliban was destroying the musical instruments, things could change in future.

#Taliban fighters purportedly destroy musical instruments in #Afghanistan. Molvis in #Pakistan were also against TV, Radio and other modes of entertainment before they jumped on the bandwagon and now benefit from these platforms.#Talibans may do the same in due course. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/ozxtJDzfnL — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 29, 2021

He gave the example of Maulvis in Pakistan, who were against TV, Radio and other modes of entertainment but started using them to spread their propaganda.

VIDEO: #Taliban field court for execution of a #TV.



In this video attributed to #Taliban, Taliban first get promise from TV owner to not watch TV again and than they smash the TV.#Afghanistan#AfghanistanCrisis pic.twitter.com/xNvvSiXp7M — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) December 29, 2021

In another video, shared by Natiq Malikzada from Afghanistan, Taliban terrorists could be seen making a man take an oath never to watch TV again. Later, the Taliban radical pronounced its judgement and sentenced the TV to death, and immediately carries out the execution, by smashing it. While the TV died in front of the crowd, everyone cheered.

The Taliban, however, do not seem to consider things like mobile phones, video cameras, Twitter, and the internet in general as ‘haram’ or anti-Islamic. They use them in plenty to spread their propaganda. The problem, it seems, is when the general public uses any device for some entertainment.

Taliban and its brutal history against entertainment

This is not the first time the Taliban was seen taking such strong steps against the modes of entertainment. Since they took over Afghanistan, one of the main aims have been revolving around destroying the modes of entertainment. In September this year, it was reported that Taliban terrorists destroyed several musical instruments, including Tabla, Piano and many others. 25 years ago, when the Taliban came to power, they had banned music and sports.

When they took over the country, the Taliban had set some theme parks on fire.

Many music students of Afghanistan fled the country after the Taliban took over to save their lives. They have taken refuge in Doha and Portugal.